Bird Flu Hits Keralam Farms: 26,000 Birds to Be Culled
(MENAFN) Authorities in the southern Indian state of Keralam are preparing to cull about 26,000 birds on Wednesday after avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms, in a push to stop the virus from spreading, the Press Trust of India reported.
The outbreak was found at farms in Alappuzha district, where infected quails, chickens and ducks were identified, according to the report.
Officials said samples from the farms tested positive at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, in central India.
The neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu has also stepped up surveillance after H5N1 infection was confirmed at poultry farms in one of its districts. Authorities there have culled thousands of chickens to contain the outbreak.
The cases come amid wider concern over the virus. Last week, Japan reported its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this season, at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture housing roughly 40,000 chickens.
The outbreak was found at farms in Alappuzha district, where infected quails, chickens and ducks were identified, according to the report.
Officials said samples from the farms tested positive at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, in central India.
The neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu has also stepped up surveillance after H5N1 infection was confirmed at poultry farms in one of its districts. Authorities there have culled thousands of chickens to contain the outbreak.
The cases come amid wider concern over the virus. Last week, Japan reported its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this season, at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture housing roughly 40,000 chickens.
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