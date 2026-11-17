India, ASEAN Call for Regional Stability, Stronger Green Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) India and the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability while expanding cooperation in energy, renewable resources and the green economy during a regional summit on Tuesday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and ASEAN could jointly establish the region as a "symbol of peace and stability," emphasizing that the international community urgently needed "peace, stability, and predictability."
Speaking at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Modi highlighted that the two sides collectively account for nearly one-quarter of the global population, arguing that their future should be shaped through cooperation rather than competition.
"Friends, over the last few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.
Modi called on both sides to work together to "chart a new course for the future of our region."
He also reaffirmed India's continued support for ASEAN unity and its central role in regional affairs, describing the summit as an opportunity to elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to "new heights" and contribute to a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger collaboration in maritime security, environmental conservation and the development of the blue economy.
"We look forward to closer cooperation on maritime security and safety, environmental protection and the blue economy," he said.
The Philippines, which currently chairs the regional organization, is preparing to hand over the role as ASEAN holds its 49th summit in Manila, with meetings having begun Sunday.
Marcos also welcomed the expansion of economic relations between ASEAN and India through increased investment and improved trade arrangements, including the ongoing review of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.
"We likewise look forward to strengthening cooperation on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the development of the ASEAN power grid to advance regional energy security, as well as on cybersecurity, sustainable infrastructure, and the green economy," he said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and ASEAN could jointly establish the region as a "symbol of peace and stability," emphasizing that the international community urgently needed "peace, stability, and predictability."
Speaking at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Modi highlighted that the two sides collectively account for nearly one-quarter of the global population, arguing that their future should be shaped through cooperation rather than competition.
"Friends, over the last few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.
Modi called on both sides to work together to "chart a new course for the future of our region."
He also reaffirmed India's continued support for ASEAN unity and its central role in regional affairs, describing the summit as an opportunity to elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to "new heights" and contribute to a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger collaboration in maritime security, environmental conservation and the development of the blue economy.
"We look forward to closer cooperation on maritime security and safety, environmental protection and the blue economy," he said.
The Philippines, which currently chairs the regional organization, is preparing to hand over the role as ASEAN holds its 49th summit in Manila, with meetings having begun Sunday.
Marcos also welcomed the expansion of economic relations between ASEAN and India through increased investment and improved trade arrangements, including the ongoing review of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.
"We likewise look forward to strengthening cooperation on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the development of the ASEAN power grid to advance regional energy security, as well as on cybersecurity, sustainable infrastructure, and the green economy," he said.
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