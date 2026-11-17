Nvidia Creates National Security Committee Amid Leadership Shake-Up
(MENAFN) Nvidia announced Tuesday the formation of a dedicated national security and export control oversight committee, expanding board-level supervision of its compliance operations amid recent changes in the company's leadership.
The newly established standing committee will monitor the chipmaker's national security policies, adherence to export regulations and management of international trade risks, according to a company statement.
Director Suzanne Nora Johnson has been appointed to lead the panel, alongside fellow board members Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri.
Under the new arrangement, Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance teams will report directly to the committee and interim CEO Colette Kress regarding their daily activities.
The committee will convene at least once every quarter, holding meetings with company executives as well as private sessions. It will also have the authority to hire independent specialists in legal affairs, national security and trade compliance.
“NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security,” board Chairman Harvey Jones said.
Jones added that Nvidia would coordinate with government and industry partners to protect national security interests while continuing to promote technological progress.
The company said the committee's establishment underscores the board's determination to deepen cooperation with government stakeholders and reinforce corporate governance and oversight mechanisms.
The announcement comes days after co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down on Nov. 12 as president, chief executive and board member, with his departure taking immediate effect. Kress assumed the position of interim CEO while continuing in her role as chief financial officer. The board has also begun searching for a permanent successor, considering both internal executives and external candidates.
Earlier, on Nov. 8, Nvidia's board disclosed that it had launched an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been the target of an alleged foreign intelligence operation. At the time, the board said there was no reason to believe that national security information or confidential company data had been compromised, while confirming that the investigation would review all available evidence.
The latest governance changes also coincide with a regulatory move by the US Commerce Department, which recently introduced an interim final rule restricting remote access to advanced computing chips and servers through overseas data centers.
The department's Bureau of Industry and Security said the regulation is intended to close potential loopholes that could allow foreign parties to bypass restrictions on sensitive US technologies by accessing computing resources remotely through facilities in third countries. The measure seeks to align safeguards governing remote computing access more closely with existing restrictions on physical chip exports.
The newly established standing committee will monitor the chipmaker's national security policies, adherence to export regulations and management of international trade risks, according to a company statement.
Director Suzanne Nora Johnson has been appointed to lead the panel, alongside fellow board members Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri.
Under the new arrangement, Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance teams will report directly to the committee and interim CEO Colette Kress regarding their daily activities.
The committee will convene at least once every quarter, holding meetings with company executives as well as private sessions. It will also have the authority to hire independent specialists in legal affairs, national security and trade compliance.
“NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security,” board Chairman Harvey Jones said.
Jones added that Nvidia would coordinate with government and industry partners to protect national security interests while continuing to promote technological progress.
The company said the committee's establishment underscores the board's determination to deepen cooperation with government stakeholders and reinforce corporate governance and oversight mechanisms.
The announcement comes days after co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down on Nov. 12 as president, chief executive and board member, with his departure taking immediate effect. Kress assumed the position of interim CEO while continuing in her role as chief financial officer. The board has also begun searching for a permanent successor, considering both internal executives and external candidates.
Earlier, on Nov. 8, Nvidia's board disclosed that it had launched an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been the target of an alleged foreign intelligence operation. At the time, the board said there was no reason to believe that national security information or confidential company data had been compromised, while confirming that the investigation would review all available evidence.
The latest governance changes also coincide with a regulatory move by the US Commerce Department, which recently introduced an interim final rule restricting remote access to advanced computing chips and servers through overseas data centers.
The department's Bureau of Industry and Security said the regulation is intended to close potential loopholes that could allow foreign parties to bypass restrictions on sensitive US technologies by accessing computing resources remotely through facilities in third countries. The measure seeks to align safeguards governing remote computing access more closely with existing restrictions on physical chip exports.
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