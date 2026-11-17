UK Hits 9 Groups With Sanctions Over West Bank, Gaza
(MENAFN) Britain announced sanctions Tuesday against eight construction and property development companies accused of contributing to illegal Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, alongside an activist group involved in obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
The measures, introduced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, mark the first sanctions package since the UK’s September "reset of the UK’s approach" to Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and the expansion of its Global Human Rights sanctions regime, the Foreign Office said.
"Today’s sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, and an activist group notorious for blocking aid entering Gaza," the ministry said in a statement.
The sanctions against the eight companies are intended to restrict their financial resources and undermine their capacity to support further settlement construction in the West Bank, according to the statement.
"This package has been announced in response to the ongoing situation of accelerated settlement expansion, which the Government of Israel has not only refused to clamp down on, but has facilitated and encouraged," the statement added.
The UK also announced separate measures against Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group accused of organizing and participating in blockades designed to stop humanitarian aid convoys from reaching Gaza. The group reportedly carried out such actions as recently as October.
Outlining Britain's position, Miliband said: "Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach,"
He reiterated London's commitment to engaging constructively with a future Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority in pursuit of a lasting political settlement.
The UK government aims to work with both sides "to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike."
"The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable," the foreign secretary added.
The measures, introduced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, mark the first sanctions package since the UK’s September "reset of the UK’s approach" to Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and the expansion of its Global Human Rights sanctions regime, the Foreign Office said.
"Today’s sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, and an activist group notorious for blocking aid entering Gaza," the ministry said in a statement.
The sanctions against the eight companies are intended to restrict their financial resources and undermine their capacity to support further settlement construction in the West Bank, according to the statement.
"This package has been announced in response to the ongoing situation of accelerated settlement expansion, which the Government of Israel has not only refused to clamp down on, but has facilitated and encouraged," the statement added.
The UK also announced separate measures against Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group accused of organizing and participating in blockades designed to stop humanitarian aid convoys from reaching Gaza. The group reportedly carried out such actions as recently as October.
Outlining Britain's position, Miliband said: "Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach,"
He reiterated London's commitment to engaging constructively with a future Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority in pursuit of a lasting political settlement.
The UK government aims to work with both sides "to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike."
"The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable," the foreign secretary added.
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