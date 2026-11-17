MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From young Black men in Atlanta, deciding where $200,000 should go to improve mental health support for their peers, and boys in Bradford, England, collecting food for families in need, to breakdancers in Honduras and young men in Guatemala cutting violence at home, Global Fund for Children's local partners see boys and young men turning their lives around and helping others every day - and they want the world to hear their stories

WASHINGTON, D.C. / LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On International Men's Day (November 19th), you'll hear a lot about what is wrong with boys and young men, or what is going wrong for them. Global Fund for Children (GFC) wants to tell a different story: why it is so hopeful about boys and young men, and why supporting and amplifying their brilliance will help build a better future for all of us.

For more than a decade, GFC has funded grassroots organizations in Latin America, India, West Africa, the UK and the US that work with boys and young men on healthy masculinities, helping them reject harmful stereotypes and define what it means to be a man on their own terms, with empathy, care and respect at the center. In Latin America alone, GFC has supported more than 20 organizations in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua since 2014, benefiting more than 30,000 children and young people. What these partners see, day in and day out, is a generation that is far from a lost cause.

“Boys and young men are not a problem to be solved. Every day, our partners around the world see boys caring for their families, standing up for girls and young women, looking after the planet and looking out for one another. When we stop writing them off and start investing in the people and places that help them thrive, all of us benefit.” John Hecklinger, Co-CEO, Global Fund for Children

In the United States, The Atlanta Spark Fund - a collaboration between Global Fund for Children and The Imperative - allocated $200,000 in grants to support organizations focused on Black male mental health in Atlanta. What made it unique was that the grantmaking decision was handed to a group of young Black men ages 18 to 30 at the heart of the community, who were supported to choose where the funds would be best placed to address the complex social issues and improve mental health support for their peers.

“Supporting the mental health of young Black men is crucial because they often encounter systemic barriers, societal pressures, and cultural stigmas that can hinder their emotional well-being. Investing in their mental health helps break cycles of trauma, promotes resilience, and fosters a healthier community overall.” Uriel, Atlanta Spark Fund

“From birth we aren't really told how to evaluate and express our emotions as men, but especially as Black men. We learn to cope and not solve the deep-rooted issues and it isn't healthy.” Kenneth, Atlanta Spark Fund

1. Boys and young men are already doing the work

Boys and young men are already working to make life better for themselves, their communities, girls and young women, and the planet. In San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Global Fund for Children partner, Warriors Zulu Nation was founded by two brothers who turned to breakdancing instead of gangs, and now uses urban arts with young people in neighborhoods where gangs have a strong presence. In Quibdó, Colombia, our partner, youth-led Jóvenes Creadores del Chocó uses theater and dance to create safe spaces for young people. In Bradford, England, boys aged 10 to 14 starred in GFC's #Boys Beyond Bias films, showing them collecting food for families facing food insecurity, training at a community boxing academy and volunteering with their local young farmers club. Through GFC's HEEL initiative, named after a Mayan word for transformation, youth-led groups in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Colombia are putting boys and young men at the forefront of gender justice.

“I try to practice a healthy masculinity by being in touch with my emotions and spending time with my family.” Francisco, GFC partner, Corazón de Maíz, Mexico

For too long, the public conversation about masculinities has been dominated by adults, and it has hidden what life is really like for children and young people today. There are plenty of stories about angry, disengaged or violent young men. But GFC also knows, sees and funds the remarkable positive change that boys and young men around the world are leading right now.

Top tip: Talk to the boys and young men in your life. Get curious about what's going on for them: what matters to them, what excites them and what worries them. These conversations are often easier side by side, while you're doing something together, such as going for a drive or a walk, or taking part in an activity.

2. Backing boys doesn't mean backing girls less

Supporting, uplifting and celebrating boys and young men doesn't stop us from investing in girls and young women at the same time. Many people assume it has to be one or the other, but we won't build a fairer, more equal future unless we work with everyone. As GFC puts it, empowering children to reach their full potential means inviting boys to be allies, not obstacles, to gender justice.

The results speak for themselves. In Guatemala, GFC partner Asociación SERniña runs SerNiño, a program that helps boys question what society expects of them and choose the kind of men they want to be, and a Young Masculinities Lab that trains young men to promote gender justice in their communities. Cases of violence reported by participants have fallen by 45%, and 79% of participants say there is less violence in their homes since taking part. In the Mano River region of West Africa, GFC partners run safe spaces for adolescent girls alongside programs that invite boys to become allies. One young man in a program run by GFC partner ADPF in Côte d'Ivoire says he used to make sexist jokes and share inappropriate images of girls online. Today, he supports girls' dreams and speaks up for gender justice.

Top tip: Explore the gender stereotypes you hold about boys and young men, as well as about girls and young women.

3. Role models and community connections work, and they're already out there

Amazing role models and strong community connections are among the best ways to engage boys and young men, and this work already exists. It comes from trusted youth workers, exceptional dads and moms, transformational coaches and strong friendship groups. It comes from extraordinary families, including chosen ones, and from brothers, aunties, uncles and grandparents. It comes from brilliant teachers, early childhood professionals, librarians and a million other people who offer a consistent, caring, nonjudgmental presence in boys' lives as they grow up. To everyone who shows up for boys and young men: we see you.

“Being fatherless, you want that brotherhood, that male influence.” John (not his real name), Global Fund for Children partner, Juvenis, UK

John found that brotherhood at Juvenis rather than a gang. Juvenis is a Black-led, grassroots organisation centered on building relationships, fostering personal development, and creating opportunities for young Black men and boys to actively participate in their learning and transformation.

In Mexico and Central America, GFC's partners have turned what they have learned about building these relationships into a free toolkit, Tenderness as a Horizon. Its mascot is a hummingbird called Yutsil, meaning“tenderness” in the Tsotsil Mayan language, and it offers playful, practical ways for youth workers, teachers and families to talk with boys about who they want to be.

Top tip: Show children and young people what it looks like to invest in relationships and connections over time. Boys and young men benefit from seeing and experiencing healthy, caring relationships with trusted adults and peers.

4. People care

Boys and young men are often told that no one cares about them: that they are being left behind while others are supported and empowered, and that their needs are forgotten or overlooked. That isn't true. GFC's partners show up every day to make sure the boys and young men they work with know it, whether that means helping a young man like John rebuild his life after prison, or working alongside boys in India to reduce the risks they face, including exploitation, when they migrate for work.

“It is possible to be a nonviolent man... I practice it in the kitchen.” Ángel, Global Fund for Children partner, OYE, Honduras

Top tip: Tell the boys and young men in your life that they matter, and back the people and organizations who show up for them.

Attachments



Global fund for Children's Boys Beyond Bias Global fund for Children's Boys Beyond Bias

CONTACT: Jenny Rose Global Fund for Children +44 7957551697...