Global manufacturing leaders to explore how EHS excellence and factory-to-quote automation drive sustainable industrial growth.

SAN FRACISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MindPal, a leading provider of artificial intelligence automation solutions for industrial and construction sectors, today announced the fourth edition of its flagship executive roundtable series, IndustryTech Webinars. Titled "Scaling Industrial Revenue in 2027: Operational Excellence, Risk Mitigation & Factory-to-Quote Automation," the live virtual event will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 1:00 PM EST (7:00 PM CET).Designed for Chief Revenue Officers (CROs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Plant Directors, EHS Leaders, and Supply Chain Executives, the session moves beyond surface-level AI hype to address the core operational bottlenecks stalling mid-market and enterprise manufacturing growth.Hosted by MindPal CEO Chris Parjaszewski, the roundtable features an international panel of industry practitioners:- Beth Crowley - Reuters Events Board Member, Account Executive at Ardent Inc., and Fractional COO- László István Huszai - CEO & Industrial Automation Expert- Adrianne Pearson - Owner, Evolving EHS & Risk Mitigation Strategist"Manufacturers heading into 2027 face a clear operational mandate: scale top-line revenue without breaking shop-floor capacity or exposing buyers to compliance and delivery risks," said Chris Parjaszewski, CEO of MindPal. "This roundtable connects three critical pillars that too often operate in silos - proactive risk mitigation, Lean lead-time compression, and automated factory-to-quote execution."Key Discussion Pillars:1. De-Risking the Supply Chain & Commercializing EHS: Adrianne Pearson will examine how moving hazardous, craft-heavy manual tasks into controlled plant environments reduces OSHA liabilities and transforms auditable safety compliance from regulatory overhead into a decisive competitive advantage.2. Lean Operations & Lead-Time Compression: Beth Crowley will outline practical Lean Six Sigma frameworks to eliminate administrative friction, align front-office sales promises with genuine plant capacity, and build root-cause problem-solving cultures.3. Machinery Utilization & Closing the ERP Loop: László István Huszai will address shop-floor cell retooling, machine-level uptime visibility, and automating complex inbound RFQ intake directly into ERP/MES scheduling platforms.Attendees will also participate in a live 15-minute executive Q&A and receive a complimentary Executive Strategy Pack, summarizing the session's operational checklists and automation blueprints.Registration Details:Registration is open at no cost for qualified industry leaders via LinkedIn Events ( ) or directly at mindpal/webinarAbout MindPal:MindPal builds specialized AI automation workflows for manufacturing, custom fabrication, and industrial construction enterprises. By automating complex document parsing, technical RFQ estimating, and ERP-to-sales data loops, MindPal enables industrial teams to accelerate quoting velocity and protect profit margins. Learn more at mindpal/webinar

Tomasz Teluk

MindPal

+1 302-607-5199

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MindPal Announces 4th Edition of IndustryTech Executive Roundtable: 'Scaling Industrial Revenue in 2027' News Provided By MindPal November 17, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.