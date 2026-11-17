The Medical Command Network, left to right: LifeBot Link, LifeBot Core, LifeBot Command and LifeBot Matrix - rendering. Rendered from photographs of the product; demonstration data on the screens.

The shared clinical picture in DREAMS: live video, vital signs and waveforms - demonstration data (screen capture).

Four stations connect the medic, physician and medical operations centre, sharing live video, vital signs, examination findings and clinical documentation.

HUNGARY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine, Abu Dhabi, 10–13 Nov 2026, LifeBot Inc. launches the Medical Command Network: four stations on one clinical workflow, DREAMS, for the military medical force that must treat, consult and coordinate in deployed and remote care settings - from Role 1 to Role 4, in MEDEVAC and CASEVAC, in aeromedical, naval and special operations medicine."The patient moves. The clinical story should not reset. The LifeBot Medical Command Network connects medics, remote physicians and medical coordinators around a shared patient encounter, supporting continuity of care wherever the mission goes," said Sherif Mohallal, President & CEO of LifeBot Inc.Without internet. LifeBot LinkTM, CoreTM, CommandTM and MatrixTM operate together over a closed local network without internet access: the connected stations run their clinical and coordination functions on that network, and reach-back beyond it uses the communications links available to the mission. On their own, Link and Core support local sign-in, measurement and documentation, with their installed maps, calculators and scores; Command supports local documentation and review; each synchronizes when connectivity is restored.What the teams share. One patient encounter, open to the medic, the physician and the coordinator at the same time: live video from up to six selectable video sources, the vital signs and waveforms from the LifeBot InterceptorTM monitoring module, 12-lead ECG, ultrasound and examination images, and the clinical documentation the medic writes. The physician at reach-back requests a blood pressure or an ECG from the patient side; the medic accepts and executes it, and treatment stays with the clinicians at the casualty.The shared clinical picture in DREAMS: live video, vital signs and waveforms - demonstration data (screen capture).LifeBot Link is the deployable patient-side clinical workstation: assessment, documentation and consultation in the medic's hands, on a rugged 12-inch tablet with the LifeBot Interceptor on its back and DREAMS inside.LifeBot Core is the mobile critical-care hub of the treatment location, from the aid station to the field hospital: the same workflow on a cart with the monitoring and treatment equipment configured for the mission - a defibrillator/monitor and a ventilator on its shelves, oxygen, suction, warming and resuscitation equipment as ordered.LifeBot Command is the physician and specialist workstation: a rugged deployable workstation for a specialist team or a field medical shelter, fixed positions in a receiving hospital or a consultation center, and - over the communications connection it requires - a hosted session on the customer's on-premises or private-cloud infrastructure.LifeBot Matrix is the software station of the medical headquarters and the coordination sites, deployed locally or as a hosted session: medical coordinators see the participating units, the personnel signed in, the connections and the received records.From the vehicle to the receiving team. The encounter travels with the casualty: vehicle and aircraft integration - the station with its mounting, restraint, power and communications - is specified for each platform and program. At the receiving team, the crew signs the record and the receiving clinician signs on acceptance; the handover is recorded as its own step.Resilient, secured. ICMTM - Intelligent Communications Management - runs in every station over the connections the mission supplies - Ethernet, Wi-Fi, cellular with 4G and 5G, FirstNet Band 14, satellite and data radio - and switches supported traffic to an available alternative when the active path drops. Standard on every station: user and role controls, configured authentication and application audit; on Link and Core, full-disk encryption. Configured for each deployment: encrypted communications over VPN or network encryption, and the on-premises or private-cloud hosting of the hosted sessions. The Interceptor acquires at the patient side - standard on Link, configuration-specific on the other stations.The record, by generation. DREAMS was developed from 1998 to 2006 under cooperative agreements with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command; LifeBot holds the exclusive worldwide license to DREAMS from the Texas A&M University System (option 2010; license 2011). Since 2014 LifeBot has designed, supplied and sustained the medical-equipment integration of two General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada armored-ambulance variants, the LAV-A and the LAV-A(VIP), with the LifeBot 5 generation. The LifeBot 10 generation was evaluated by NASA in ground studies (2024–25). The four stations launched at ICMM 2026 are the new generation.Availability and the booth. LifeBot Link, Core, Command and Matrix are available to order. At ICMM 2026, Abu Dhabi, booth AT-08, LifeBot demonstrates Link, Command and Matrix on the closed local network, with a controlled interruption and restoration of the connection, and LifeBot Core on its cart; every screen on demonstration data. Product fact sheets are available in the media kit.

Claire Micheletti

Cosmopole Group FZ LLC

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LifeBot launches the Medical Command Network for deployed military care News Provided By Cosmopole Group FZ LLC November 17, 2026, 11:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional



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