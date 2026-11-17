Leonor Carvalho, an 11-year-old Portuguese model represented by IMC Models Agency, presents a creation from BY VEL at The House of Fashion 2026, where her runway appearance earned her international media exposure in Harper's Bazaar.

Sarah Cabral, a nine-year-old model represented by IMC Models Agency, makes her professional runway debut for BY VEL at The House of Fashion 2026, becoming a published model in Harper's Bazaar following the magazine's event coverage.

Maria Clara Ferreira, a 16-year-old Portuguese model represented by IMC Models Agency, makes her professional runway debut for fashion designer Miguel Lezon at The House of Fashion 2026.

Daniela Rocha, a Portuguese model represented by IMC Models Agency, presents a distinctive creation from Escola Profissional do Ave at The House of Fashion 2026, becoming a published model in Harper's Bazaar.

Samanta Oliveira Model and digital content creator represented by IMC Models Agency, makes her professional runway debut at The House of Fashion 2026, presenting a creation from Escola Profissional do Ave and marking a new chapter in her modelling career.

Childhood dreams, international runway debuts and Harper's Bazaar recognition define five inspiring journeys at The House of Fashion on October 24, 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The sixth edition of The House of Fashion, held on October 24, 2026, at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso, brought together international fashion brands, established designers and emerging talent in an event celebrating creativity and professional development.Organised by IMC Models Agency, led by CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva, in partnership with Paris Runway Official, the event welcomed more than 1,000 guests, featured 200 runway models and involved over 100 backstage professionals.The international lineup included Italian brands Via Delle Rose (VDR), Relish and Gaudi, Ukrainian label BY VEL, British brand ORASCI and Irish brand Original Ireland. Portuguese participants included Micaela Oliveira, Conceição Leite, Lezon, Nortada and emerging designers from Escola Profissional do Ave.The sixth edition also attracted attention from publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, NOVA GENTE, TV 7 DIAS, VIP, Grupo Impala, The Fashion Issue and Moevir Magazine.Gena Martin of Paris Runway Official conducted interviews with designers, public figures and selected models.Backstage production involved ACP – Associação dos Cabeleireiros de Portugal, IEFP Rio Meão, Zélia Teixeira, José Queirós Visagisme Studio, Vicktoria Herbych, Maryana Kravchenko, Bruna Sousa and Adriana Santos.Supported by official sponsors Restaurantes Arte Nova and JMCoutinho, alongside partners OMNA Agency and Pés de Linho, the event generated more than 2 million social media views.LEONOR CARVALHO MODEL - INTERNATIONAL DESIGNER RUNWAYS AND HARPER'S BAZAAR AT JUST 11For Leonor Carvalho Model, a childhood dream of becoming a model has gradually developed into an impressive collection of runway experiences, international designer collaborations and her first appearance in a globally recognised fashion publication.Originally from Guarda, Portugal, the 11-year-old Portuguese model stands at 134 cm and has been represented by IMC Models Agency since 2024.When Leonor first joined the agency, she was a shy young girl with a strong ambition to enter the fashion world. Through continuous training in IMC Models Academy, she began developing the confidence and technical abilities needed to pursue that ambition.Her training has included runway technique, photographic posing, posture, facial expression and other important disciplines within professional modelling, contributing to her growing versatility, confidence and performance.Over time, Leonor's transformation has become one of the defining aspects of her journey. The hesitation she initially experienced during training has gradually given way to a more confident attitude, greater determination and a willingness to embrace increasingly demanding challenges.Since joining IMC Models Agency, she has participated in several editions of The House of Fashion, presenting collections for Portuguese swimwear brand Nortada and internationally recognised Spanish fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.At the sixth edition of the event, Leonor added another international brand to her developing portfolio by walking the runway for Ukrainian fashion label BY VEL.These opportunities represent important achievements for a model of her age and reflect both her personal commitment to improvement and the professional guidance provided throughout her journey with IMC Models Agency.The 2026 event also brought a particularly significant milestone. A photograph of Leonor's runway appearance was published in Harper's Bazaar as part of the magazine's coverage of The House of Fashion, making her a published model in an internationally recognised fashion publication at just 11 years old.Beyond modelling, Leonor practises gymnastics, an activity that complements her interest in movement and physical expression.From a shy beginner to a young model with experience presenting internationally recognised fashion designers and a publication credit in Harper's Bazaar, Leonor Carvalho continues turning her childhood ambition into a developing modelling career.Leonor Carvalho Model Portfolio:development/leonor-carvalhoSARAH CABRAL MODEL - A FIRST INTERNATIONAL RUNWAY AND HARPER'S BAZAAR PUBLICATION AT AGE 9At just nine years old, Sarah Cabral Model experienced two remarkable first achievements during The House of Fashion 2026: her professional runway debut and the publication of her photograph in Harper's Bazaar.A Brazilian young model living in Viseu, Portugal, Sarah stands at 134 cm and began her journey with IMC Models Agency and IMC Models Academy in 2025.Motivated by her childhood dream of becoming a model, she approached her training with enthusiasm, dedication and a genuine desire to learn.Through IMC Models Academy, Sarah has been introduced to runway technique, photographic posing, posture, makeup, social media communication and other essential aspects of the fashion and modelling industry.Her commitment during training sessions has helped her gradually develop confidence and prepare for the demands of a professional fashion presentation.On October 24, 2026, that preparation led to a memorable opportunity when Sarah made her runway debut at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, presenting a creation by Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL.Stepping onto the runway before an audience of more than 1,000 guests represented a significant personal challenge for such a young model.Despite the nervousness associated with her first major appearance, Sarah overcame her initial shyness and completed her debut in a professional international fashion environment.Her achievement gained additional significance when a photograph of her participation was published in Harper's Bazaar as part of the magazine's event coverage.This early international media exposure marked her first major publication milestone, establishing Sarah Cabral as a published model in Harper's Bazaar at just nine years old.Outside modelling, Sarah enjoys swimming, gymnastics and dance, interests that contribute to her active and creative development.For Sarah, The House of Fashion 2026 was more than a first runway experience. It represented the moment when months of training and a childhood dream became a tangible professional achievement, opening the door to new possibilities with IMC Models Agency.Sarah Cabral Model Portfolio:development/sarah-cabralMARIA CLARA FERREIRA MODEL - A STRIKING RUNWAY DEBUT FOR PORTUGUESE DESIGNER LEZONFor Maria Clara Ferreira, entering the fashion industry meant beginning an entirely new journey, one built around a clear ambition: to become a professional model.The 16-year-old Portuguese model from Vila Real stands at 171 cm and joined IMC Models Agency approximately one year before The House of Fashion 2026.As a new face with no previous professional modelling experience, Maria Clara began her development through IMC Models Academy, where she started learning the foundations of runway presentation, photographic posing, posture, expression and other essential skills.Her approach to training has been characterised by dedication, focus and a determination to make the most of the opportunities available to her.That commitment led to her first significant professional achievement when she was selected to walk at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, presenting a creation by Portuguese fashion designer Miguel Lezon.The opportunity was particularly memorable because of the collection's bold artistic identity, expressive silhouettes and distinctive use of colour.Maria Clara's runway appearance also involved a carefully developed beauty concept designed to complement the designer's creative vision.The hairstyling production was carried out by event partner Zélia Teixeira, whose team incorporated wigs into the models' looks to achieve the visual identity envisioned for the collection.Presenting a collection with such a distinctive artistic identity demanded far more than technical runway preparation. Maria Clara embraced Miguel Lezon's creative vision, adapting her expression, attitude and stage presence to the character of the garment. Her ability to undertake such a visually demanding presentation during her debut reflects the progress achieved through IMC Models Academy and highlights her potential to become a versatile model capable of interpreting diverse designer aesthetics.Beyond the runway itself, the experience introduced Maria Clara to the sophisticated creative dynamics of an international fashion production, where design, styling, hairstyling, makeup and modelling converge to transform artistic concepts into powerful visual statements. This opportunity marked a significant transition from professional training to practical industry experience, allowing her to demonstrate her abilities before an international fashion audience.Outside modelling, Maria Clara practises volleyball, tennis and gymnastics, activities that complement her physical awareness, coordination and discipline.At just 16 years old, Maria Clara Ferreira has transformed her ambition of becoming a model into a tangible professional achievement, making her runway debut for an established Portuguese fashion designer at The House of Fashion.With the continued guidance of IMC Models Agency, she is now building upon this defining experience, refining her professional identity and preparing to embrace new challenges and opportunities within the international fashion industry.Maria Clara Ferreira Model Portfolio:development/maria-c.-ferreiraDANIELA ROCHA MODEL - FROM PHOTOGRAPHIC POTENTIAL TO AN INTERNATIONAL RUNWAY MILESTONEFor Daniela Rocha, modelling has become a journey of persistence, personal development and increasingly meaningful professional achievements.The 21-year-old Portuguese model from Loulé, in the Algarve, stands at 166 cm and joined IMC Models Agency in 2025 as a new face determined to pursue her ambitions in fashion.From the beginning, Daniela committed herself to continuous training at IMC Models Academy, developing skills in runway technique, photographic posing, makeup, skincare, social media communication and other disciplines essential to professional modelling.Her progress has been shaped by dedication, perseverance and a willingness to keep improving through each new challenge.During her development with the agency, Daniela began demonstrating particular potential in photographic modelling, building confidence in front of the camera while gradually preparing to expand her experience onto the runway.The sixth edition of The House of Fashion marked that important transition.On October 24, 2026, Daniela walked the runway presenting a creation by a young fashion designer from Escola Profissional do Ave, an institution dedicated to developing emerging Portuguese fashion talent.The garment she presented carried a particularly meaningful creative history. The design had previously attracted significant attention in a national fashion design competition in Portugal and was later adapted into a personalised creation for Portuguese singer Ana Bacalhau.For the emerging designer responsible for the piece, it represented an important achievement in their creative journey. For Daniela, presenting a design with such a distinctive background added another dimension to her runway experience.Her runway performance gained further international visibility when a photograph of Daniela wearing the distinctive designer creation was published in Harper's Bazaar as part of the magazine's coverage of The House of Fashion 2026.This achievement marked a defining moment in her modelling journey, earning her the distinction of becoming a published model in Harper's Bazaar and adding an internationally recognised publication credit to her growing professional portfolio.Having previously demonstrated promising potential in photographic modelling, Daniela's transition to the runway reflects the versatility she has developed throughout her journey with IMC Models Agency. Her ability to adapt to different modelling environments and interpret a designer's creative vision highlights the progress achieved through her professional training. This experience marks an important step in establishing her identity as a versatile model, capable of embracing both photographic and runway opportunities.Outside modelling, Daniela enjoys dance and horse riding, activities that complement her physical awareness, elegance and discipline. She speaks Portuguese and English.From discovering her potential in front of the camera to walking an international runway and becoming a published model in Harper's Bazaar, Daniela Rocha is building a career shaped by determination, ambition and consistent professional development. With the continued guidance of IMC Models Agency, she is now entering a new chapter in her modelling journey, strengthening her professional identity and preparing to pursue increasingly ambitious opportunities within the fashion industry.Daniela Rocha Model Portfolio:development/daniela-rochaSAMANTA OLIVEIRA MODEL - A NEW FACE TURNING DIGITAL AMBITION INTO INTERNATIONAL RUNWAY EXPERIENCEFor Samanta Oliveira, 2026 became a defining year, transforming her ambition to work professionally with fashion brands into her first major runway experience.The 22-year-old Brazilian model and content creator, based in Braga, Portugal, stands at 158 cm and joined IMC Models Agency in 2026.With a strong interest in image, fashion and digital communication, Samanta approached modelling as an opportunity to expand her professional presence and collaborate with designers and brands.Recognising the importance of technical preparation, she also joined IMC Models Academy to develop the skills required to represent fashion collections professionally.Her training has focused on the foundations of runway presentation, photographic posing, expression, posture and other important aspects of the modelling industry, helping her strengthen her versatility and confidence.What distinguishes Samanta's journey is the connection she has created between her personal development and her activity as a content creator.Throughout her first year with IMC Models Agency, she regularly shared moments from her training and modelling journey with her social media audience, documenting the effort, challenges and progress involved in pursuing a new professional ambition.Her dedication soon led to an achievement that had initially seemed distant.Less than a year after joining IMC Models Agency, Samanta achieved a defining career milestone by making her professional runway debut at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, presenting a creation by the emerging fashion designers of Escola Profissional do Ave.Showcasing the work of a new generation of Portuguese designers before an international fashion audience allowed Samanta to demonstrate her progress, translate a designer's creative vision into a runway performance and take an important step towards her ambition of professionally representing fashion brands and designers.True to her identity as a content creator, Samanta documented this achievement across social media, sharing with her followers the transformation of a personal ambition into a professional accomplishment.Her background in digital content creation brings a distinctive dimension to her modelling career. Combining visual communication, personal branding and audience engagement with the professional skills acquired through IMC Models Academy, Samanta is developing a versatile professional identity that bridges fashion and digital media, laying the foundations for future collaborations across runway productions, photographic campaigns and digital platforms.Beyond modelling and content creation, she enjoys running, fitness training, singing and dancing. She speaks Portuguese, English and Spanish.For Samanta Oliveira, her first year with IMC Models Agency has already brought a defining achievement: the transition from aspiring model to international fashion event runway participant. As she continues developing her skills and professional identity, she is building new possibilities at the intersection of modelling, fashion and digital content creation.Samanta Oliveira Model Portfolio:development/samanta-oliveiraFIVE MODELS, DIFFERENT JOURNEYS, SHARED AMBITIONFrom the early achievements of Leonor Carvalho and Sarah Cabral to the runway debuts and professional development of Maria Clara Ferreira, Daniela Rocha and Samanta Oliveira, these five stories reflect different paths towards a career in fashion.Through IMC Models Academy and opportunities such as The House of Fashion, IMC Models Agency continues connecting emerging talent with professional runway experiences, international designers and fashion industry exposure.ABOUT IMC MODELS AGENCY AND THE HOUSE OF FASHIONLed by CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva, IMC Models Agency is a Portuguese talent and modelling agency dedicated to discovering, training and developing emerging talent in fashion, advertising, media and entertainment.Through IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, the agency connects aspiring models with national and international designers, fashion brands and industry professionals.The sixth edition of The House of Fashion took place on October 24, 2026, at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso in Santo Tirso, Portugal, in partnership with Paris Runway Official.Official website:

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Leonor Carvalho, Sarah Cabral, Maria Clara Ferreira, Daniela Rocha & Samanta Oliveira Stand Out at The House of Fashion News Provided By IMC MODELS AGENCY November 17, 2026, 11:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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