H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

H2APEX subsidiary HydroExceed: Certification Paves the Way into the Hydrogen Trailer Market

17.11.2026 / 11:51 CET/CEST

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Press Release H2APEX subsidiary HydroExceed: Certification Paves the Way into the Hydrogen Trailer Market



Type examination certification of the HY-430-500 Type IV hydrogen pressure vessel successfully completed

Certification to European standards establishes a key prerequisite for commercialization

HydroExceed thereby strengthens the technological value creation and long-term growth prospects of the H2APEX Group Next steps: building up sales, preparing series production and expanding strategic partnerships Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), November 17, 2026 – H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN: LU0472835155), a leading developer and operator of green hydrogen plants for the decarbonization of industry, infrastructure and mobility, has reached an important milestone in expanding its hydrogen storage business: the HY-430-500 Type IV hydrogen pressure vessel developed by its subsidiary HydroExceed has successfully completed type examination certification. The EU Type-Examination Certificate issued by Kiwa Sweden confirms compliance with the requirements of EN 17339:2020 and the European Transportable Pressure Equipment Directive (TPED). This establishes a decisive prerequisite for the planned market entry. From in-house innovation to competitive market product The certification is the result of an intensive development phase and an extensive testing program. It confirms the technical maturity of the vessel type on the path to commercial use. For H2APEX, this success strengthens an additional business area along the hydrogen value chain and opens up new prospects for HydroExceed in industrial commercialization. “With this certification, we have cleared a key hurdle for market entry. Our own technology development is turning into a product with real commercial potential. HydroExceed can thus make an important contribution to the further expansion of our hydrogen business,” says Peter Rößner, CEO of the H2APEX Group. “The HY-430-500 is the result of years of demanding development work, numerous tests and challenges that our team has mastered together with our colleagues at H2APEX. Now holding the type examination certificate in our hands is a great success. We have created a product that is currently in high customer demand and that we now intend to bring to market,” emphasizes Martin Hoffmann, Head of Research and Development at HydroExceed. Next phase: sales and series production Following the successful completion of type examination certification, HydroExceed is focusing on the next steps toward market launch. These include the planned completion of the certification of its in-house inspection service, which is already underway, the build-up of an effective sales organization and the preparation of reliable series production at the Rostock-Laage site. The intended collaboration with a strategic partner in the construction of hydrogen transport containers (MEGCs) is expected to play an important role in this. Contract negotiations are currently ongoing. With the HY-430-500, HydroExceed is addressing the growing demand for high-performance solutions for storing and transporting hydrogen. Especially where pipeline supply is not yet available, mobile storage systems can support the hydrogen ramp-up. The certification provides a robust technological foundation for this, while the focus is now on the commercial ramp-up. Strategic importance for the H2APEX Group The successful certification strengthens a further technological value-creation building block within the H2APEX Group. Alongside the production of green hydrogen and the development of the associated supply infrastructure, innovative storage technologies form an important part of the technology portfolio. With HydroExceed, the Group has its own expertise in the development and manufacture of hydrogen pressure vessels. With the certification, technological and regulatory hurdles on the path to market launch have been overcome. At the same time, it improves the conditions for customer qualifications, commercial partnerships and the gradual ramp-up of production. The certification alone does not imply any statements regarding specific revenue contributions or customer orders. About HydroExceed GmbH HydroExceed GmbH specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative hydrogen storage solutions. The company develops Type IV compressed gas storage vessels for hydrogen applications and is part of the H2APEX Group. Contact: H2APEX Investor Relations Henriette Siegel Phone: +49 381 799902-320 Email: ... Hans-Adam-Allee 1 18299 Laage h2apex 17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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