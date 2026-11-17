MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu for discussion on issues related to the State Assembly's winter session next month and the national capital's development.

In a message on social media platform X, CM Gupta said, "Today, I paid a courtesy call on Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ji. During the meeting, we had a meaningful discussion on important issues concerning the national capital's development, public welfare and future priorities, including the Delhi Assembly's Winter session beginning on December 18."

"In keeping with the vision of our respected Prime Minister @narendramodiji, for a developed India, our goal is to make Delhi a world-class capital with modern amenities, robust infrastructure and a better quality of life. We are committed to giving new momentum to Delhi's development in this direction, with everyone's cooperation and coordination," the Chief Minister said on X.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor stressed on improving the ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business by reducing compliance load.

He also chaired meetings for Phase-II of Delhi's Deregulation and Compliance Reduction exercise, highlighting the need for fast-tracking the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to cut red tape and usher in a 'Permitted until Prohibited' framework for faster, transparent, citizen-centric governance.

"During the meeting, L-G Sandhu directed all departments to complete the exercise swiftly and efficiently, ensuring every reform delivers real, everyday ease of living for the people of Delhi -- less red tape, faster approvals, and a system that works for them," a statement said.

The Lieutenant Governor also held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, reviewing community policing initiatives, public welfare platforms, and targeted safety measures being implemented across the National Capital Territory, an official said.

The meeting focused on strengthening institutional support for vulnerable demographics, with particular emphasis on senior citizens and women commuters, the statement added.

On the waste management front, the Lieutenant Governor called for shifting from a "Waste-to-Landfill" approach to a "Waste-to-Wealth" model.

L-G Sandhu said that with Delhi generating around 13,000 metric tonnes of municipal waste every day, there is a need to adopt modern, sustainable and practical solutions for effective waste management.

He also inaugurated a workshop which was organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in collaboration with IIT Delhi to discuss issues of waste management, an official statement said.

The L-G said that scientific and sustainable management of municipal waste is not merely a matter of cleanliness but is closely linked with public health, environmental protection and the quality of life of Delhi's citizens.