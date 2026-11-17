(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Chip curbs, a CEO exit and a stubbornly strong dollar have rattled global equities. Today's Nvidia results could decide whether this is an AI-led correction or something broader. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital

KEY TAKEAWAYS Chips led the slide: semiconductors fell more than 5% after Washington said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips. Confidence is fragile: Monday's selloff came despite lower oil prices and softer Treasury yields, which would normally support equities. Nvidia is the catalyst: shares are down another 4% ahead of today's results, the first since Jensen Huang's resignation. Investors expect revenue of around $109 billion. Also in focus: US retail sales and industrial production today, and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.

A difficult session, and not only for tech

Global markets are facing another difficult session after Monday's unexpectedly sharp selloff on Wall Street, with the weakness spilling into European equities this morning. Semiconductors were hit hardest, falling more than 5% after the Trump administration said on Monday it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips.

What makes this selloff notable is its timing. It came despite some easing in oil prices and Treasury yields, factors that would normally support equities, underscoring how fragile confidence in the AI investment cycle has become. Nvidia at the centre of the storm

Nvidia sits at the heart of the uncertainty. Its shares have fallen another 4% ahead of today's earnings following Jensen Huang's resignation, and investors are asking whether the company can maintain its technological leadership, customer relationships and ambitious growth trajectory through a leadership transition.

The upside: strong results could help restore confidence in the AI sector, although even an earnings beat may not be enough if management fails to address concerns about future investment returns. The downside: disappointing guidance could accelerate the selloff.

Today's results could be the most important catalyst for the next move. Investors expect revenue of around $109 billion, but the focus will be on data-centre demand, margins, forward guidance and reassurance about the leadership transition.

Nvidia is due to report after the US market close, which falls in the early hours of Wednesday in the Gulf (around 01:20 UAE time). Europe is not immune

Europe's lower exposure to technology has provided some protection in recent weeks, but the latest decline shows it is not immune to a broader deterioration in risk appetite. Fresh US restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips through overseas data centres are adding to the pressure, particularly for semiconductor manufacturers and companies linked to AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, the dollar remains strong as investors anticipate further Fed tightening, another headwind for global equities.

The key question is whether this remains an AI-led correction or develops into a more widespread equity downturn.

- Daniela Hathorn

Why it matters in the Gulf

For Gulf investors, the story has several local angles. Most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar, so expectations of further Fed tightening tend to carry through to local interest rates and investor sentiment. Oil, the region's economic anchor, is another factor to watch: its easing on Monday did nothing to support stocks. And for a region investing heavily in AI and data-centre infrastructure, how Nvidia handles this moment matters well beyond its share price. What to watch next

US retail sales and industrial production data today, followed by Wednesday's FOMC minutes, will be closely watched for signs that markets are underestimating further rate hikes.

The fact that Monday's selling extended beyond technology is concerning, particularly as lower oil prices and slightly softer Treasury yields failed to support stocks. However, the underlying US economy remains relatively resilient, and strong corporate earnings could still encourage buyers to return.