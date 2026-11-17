Capital is in demand, and investors can set the terms as technology companies and governments seek trillions in financing. Investment grade yields compensate for expected inflation, making bonds a meaningful alternative to riskier assets. However, attractive stock-bond prospects come with a wide range of outcomes that strengthen the case for real assets, hedge funds and private markets. AI capital now costs more, making selective infrastructure lending and ownership of businesses advancing AI in public and private markets crucial.

Dubai, Nov, 2026 - J.P. Morgan Private Bank today released its 2027 Global Investment Outlook, The Price of Progress, which identifies the convergence of artificial intelligence, global fragmentation and inflation as driving a historic repricing of capital and giving investors greater pricing power. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“For much of the last cycle, investors could overlook the cost of capital. The next phase of progress demands a closer look,” said Grace Peters, Co-Head of Global Investment Strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.“Today, technology companies, governments and consumers are all competing for the same limited pool of capital, and investors are setting the price. Every financing must now clear a higher bar.”

“That pricing power gives investors a position of strength, but it also makes allocation decisions more consequential,” added Stephen Parker, Co-Head of Global Investment Strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.“With cash earning a real return, every investment must justify the capital committed to it. The question is not simply where opportunity exists, but where investors are being paid enough to pursue it.”

The 2027 Global Investment Outlook explores how investors must decide who to lend to, what to own and at what price across artificial intelligence, global fragmentation and inflation.

Inflation Puts the Price of Capital Back in Focus:

For much of the post-financial crisis cycle, zero rates and quantitative easing kept financing costs low. That backdrop has changed. Inflation remained above central bank targets through 2026, bond yields climbed to multi-decade highs, and a global rate-hiking cycle took hold, with 17 of 37 central banks we track now in a hiking posture. Yet yields were rising ahead of policy moves, underscoring the role investors now play in setting the price of capital.

“Central banks will remain pivotal in 2027. How far they raise rates matters - but policy rates are only part of the story,” said Parker.“With investment grade yields above 6% for the first time since the financial crisis, today's starting point for high grade credit is more compelling than it has been in years, even if rates rise further.”

“Higher yields strengthen the case for a traditional stock-bond portfolio, but a balanced portfolio is only the beginning,” continued Parker.“Forward-looking returns for stocks and bonds are the most attractive they have been in years, but AI uncertainty, inflation risk and historic equity concentration all argue for going further. Real assets, hedge funds and private markets have moved from a complement to a necessity.”

Global Fragmentation Raises the Demand for Capital:

Security, resilience and regional alignment are increasingly taking precedence over efficiency. Governments, many already carrying substantial debt and deficits, need capital to strengthen security, build AI ecosystems, and secure energy supplies. As those demands grow, investors have more consequential choices to make about where, and on what terms, to provide it.

“Resilience is a durable investment theme, but it will not reward capital equally in every market,” said Peters.“Assessing sovereigns' defense and AI capabilities, exposure to supply-chain chokepoints and climate vulnerability can help identify where capital may be best positioned for the era of global fragmentation. Since every bloc has vulnerabilities, concentration in any one is probably not prudent.”

“In the United States, fiscal capacity and natural resources continue to underpin confidence for Treasuries and the dollar, while Europe's stronger corporate earnings make equities more compelling than sovereign debt,” continued Peters.“Across Asia, Korea and Taiwan play critical roles in chip manufacturing, while Latin America offers opportunities ranging from nearshoring in Mexico to commodity exposure elsewhere.”

AI's Next Test Is a Return on Capital:

The AI buildout remains constrained by scarcity rather than excess capacity, but the debate is shifting from infrastructure capacity to monetization and political risk. By the early 2030s, the global data center fleet will need to generate roughly $3.0 trillion a year in end-customer revenue to break even, a high bar, but one we believe the AI ecosystem can clear. Meanwhile, AI-related debt issuance is expected to top $300 billion this year, still largely investment grade, but newer, less transparent structures are making AI more expensive to fund.

“The boom will only continue if investors bridge the gap between infrastructure spending and durable revenue,” said Parker.“Not every layer of the AI stack carries the same risk or deserves the same capital. That means being deliberate about where in the AI ecosystem your capital goes, not just whether you participate in it.”

We believe that hyperscalers are the best-positioned public equity exposure, given their ability to benefit whether compute is scarce or abundant. The infrastructure and semiconductor layers warrant more caution, especially given more political hurdles to data center construction. Investment grade AI-related debt offers the most risk-managed entry point, while the application layer, frontier labs and AI-native software, hold the most compelling long-term upside, best accessed selectively through private markets.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank's 2027 Global Investment Outlook: The Price of Progress is now available.

About J.P. Morgan Private Bank:

J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides customized financial advice to help wealthy clients and their families achieve their goals through an elevated experience. Clients of the Private Bank work with dedicated teams of specialists that bring their investments and financial assets together into one comprehensive strategy, leveraging the global resources of J.P. Morgan across planning, investing, lending, banking, philanthropy, family office management, fiduciary services, special advisory services and more. The Private Bank oversees more than $3.9 trillion in client assets globally (as of 9/30/2026). More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available at jpmorgan.

Disclaimers:

This material is intended as a general market commentary, and not a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Any views, estimates and strategies expressed are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results.