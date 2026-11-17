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Airalo shares practical guidance for staying connected on year-end trips, with 25% off all Unlimited data plans till November 30

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November, 2026 – Black Friday has become one of the moments when Saudi travellers plan their year-end and winter breaks, with flights and hotels leading the search for value while connectivity abroad is often left until the airport. International passenger traffic through the Kingdom's airports reached 75.8 million in 2025, an increase of 9.4 percent year-on-year, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Those trips increasingly run through the phone, from boarding passes and hotel bookings to maps, ride-hailing and messages home. Airalo, the world's first and largest travel eSIM provider, is encouraging Saudi travellers to add connectivity to their Black Friday planning, and shares four steps for staying connected on winter trips.

The first is to arrange a data package at the same time as flights and accommodation, choosing one that suits the length of the trip and the destinations on the itinerary.

The second is to lock in savings early. An eSIM can be bought now and installed closer to departure, so travellers can use the Black Friday discount on winter or spring trips they are already planning. Each package's activation details are shown before purchase.

The third is to install the eSIM before departure: the process is fully digital and takes a few minutes over home Wi-Fi, with the Airalo app guiding users through each step.

The fourth is to keep the Saudi number active. Most compatible smartphones support dual-SIM functionality, so the regular line stays available for calls, text messages and bank verification codes, subject to the home operator's roaming rates, while the eSIM handles mobile data and connectivity abroad. For families travelling together, a personal hotspot lets everyone share the same connection.

To mark Black Friday, Airalo is offering 25% off all Unlimited data plans for new and existing customers from November 13 to 30. Unlimited plans are available in 150 destinations, including the United Kingdom, Türkiye, the United States, Japan, Malaysia and Egypt. The offer is available through the Airalo app and at using the code BLACK25 at checkout.

“Saudi travellers are among the most digitally prepared in the world, and they expect to be connected from the moment they land,” said Ahmed Elfiky, Regional Director at Airalo.“Black Friday is when many of them finalise their winter plans, which makes it the right moment to arrange connectivity before the trip begins. Buying now means that saving can go toward whichever trip comes next.”

As Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 continues to advance digital-first experiences, connectivity is taking its place in travel planning alongside flights, accommodation and activities, helping Saudi travellers stay connected from departure to return.

About Airalo:

Airalo, founded in 2019, is the world's first and largest travel eSIM provider. Trusted by over 20 million travelers to date, Airalo offers eSIM packages in 200+ destinations, empowering users to instantly connect to mobile networks worldwide. With a remote team spanning over 50 countries, Airalo is committed to making mobile connectivity on the move easier, more affordable, and accessible to all.