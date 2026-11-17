MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gulf International Cancer Center Highlights How Advanced Technologies Are Transforming Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Across the UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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ABU DHABI, UAE –November 2026:

As advances in medical technology, artificial intelligence and precision medicine continue to reshape cancer care worldwide, the UAE is strengthening its position as a regional hub for specialised oncology services, supported by ongoing developments in diagnostic capabilities, treatment technologies and patient-centred healthcare.

The growing focus on innovation in cancer treatment comes as Dubai hosts a series of international medical conferences this November, including the Excellence in Oncology Care (EIOC) 2026 conference, which brought together healthcare professionals and oncology specialists to explore emerging treatment approaches, precision medicine and the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in improving cancer care.

Against this backdrop, Gulf International Cancer Center (GICC) in Abu Dhabi has highlighted the significant progress achieved in cancer diagnosis and radiation therapy over the past two decades, as technological advances increasingly enable medical teams to develop more precise and individualised treatment plans.

Since its establishment in 2007, GICC has recorded 21,196 medical oncology cases, provided radiation therapy to 6,682 patients and performed 22,573 positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scans. These figures reflect nearly two decades of clinical experience in delivering specialised cancer diagnosis and treatment services in the UAE.

Advances in Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

According to GICC, continuous improvements in medical imaging, radiation therapy and treatment planning have significantly changed how cancer is diagnosed and managed.

Modern technologies allow specialists to identify tumours with greater accuracy and develop radiation treatment plans that target cancerous tissue while minimising unnecessary radiation exposure to surrounding healthy structures.

The evolution of oncology care has also accelerated the shift towards personalised treatment, with clinical decisions increasingly guided by the characteristics of each tumour, the stage of the disease and the patient's overall medical condition.

This approach requires close collaboration between oncology specialists, radiation therapy teams and diagnostic professionals, alongside continuous monitoring of treatment response.

GICC follows an integrated model of cancer care that combines radiation oncology, medical oncology and advanced diagnostic imaging. This multidisciplinary approach supports informed clinical decision-making and enables medical teams to identify suitable treatment pathways based on each patient's needs.

Dr Ali Abdelrazek: Precision and Multidisciplinary Expertise Are Shaping the Future of Cancer Care

Dr Ali Abdelrazek, Executive Director and Head of Radiation Oncology at Gulf International Cancer Center, said that ongoing advances in oncology are creating new opportunities to improve treatment precision and deliver more individualised care.

“Over the past two decades, cancer treatment has undergone significant transformation, particularly in diagnostic imaging, radiation therapy and treatment planning. Today, the objective extends beyond targeting the tumour itself to developing carefully tailored treatment strategies that consider the patient's clinical condition while protecting surrounding healthy tissue,” he said.

Dr Abdelrazek emphasised that the future of cancer treatment will depend on the effective integration of advanced technologies with specialised medical expertise.

“Technology plays an increasingly important role in supporting clinical decisions, but achieving the best possible outcomes requires comprehensive patient assessment, multidisciplinary collaboration and treatment approaches grounded in scientific evidence,” he added.

He noted that progress in oncology should not be measured solely by the availability of advanced medical equipment, but also by healthcare institutions' ability to integrate these technologies into comprehensive care models that prioritise patient safety, clinical accuracy and individual needs.

“Meaningful progress in cancer care comes from combining medical innovation with clinical expertise and a clear commitment to patient-centred treatment. Our priority is to ensure that every patient receives a carefully assessed treatment plan based on their specific medical needs and internationally recognised standards of care,” Dr Abdelrazek said.

International Standards Supporting Quality and Patient Safety:

Gulf International Cancer Center has received accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI) six times, reflecting its continued commitment to internationally recognised healthcare quality and patient safety standards.

Such standards are particularly important in oncology, where effective treatment requires close coordination between multiple medical disciplines, accurate diagnostic procedures and continuous patient monitoring throughout the treatment journey.

Building on its experience since 2007, GICC continues to focus on clinical quality, treatment precision and patient-centred care, in line with the evolving needs of cancer patients and developments in specialised healthcare.

Strengthening Oncology Expertise Across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah:

As part of broader efforts to support specialised cancer care in the UAE, Gulf International Cancer Center maintains professional collaboration with its sister institution, Advanced Diagnostics and Oncology Center (ADOC), located in Sharjah Healthcare City.

The collaboration supports the exchange of clinical expertise, medical knowledge and specialised treatment practices, contributing to the continued development of oncology services and stronger cooperation between healthcare institutions in the country.

The initiative comes at a time when cancer care worldwide is increasingly embracing artificial intelligence, advanced medical imaging and precision treatment technologies to support more accurate diagnosis, treatment planning and patient management.

GICC emphasised the importance of continued investment in clinical expertise, professional knowledge exchange and evidence-based treatment practices as the UAE advances its healthcare capabilities and responds to the growing demand for specialised oncology services.

These efforts reflect the wider transformation of cancer care, where medical innovation, multidisciplinary collaboration and personalised treatment approaches are becoming central to the future of oncology.

About Gulf International Cancer Center:

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2007, Gulf International Cancer Center (GICC) is a specialised oncology facility providing radiation therapy, medical oncology and advanced diagnostic imaging services, including PET/CT scanning.

The centre has received Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation six times and maintains a professional collaboration with Advanced Diagnostics and Oncology Center (ADOC) in Sharjah, supporting the exchange of medical expertise and specialised oncology practices.