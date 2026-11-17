Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Joins ISSF Athletes Committee

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has been elected as a member of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026–2030 term. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) received formal confirmation of her election from the global governing body, according to a press release.

In an official communication issued from Munich on November 16, 2026, ISSF President Luciano Rossi and Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo congratulated Manu on her appointment. Her election followed online voting conducted among active international shooters during two major competitions. Polling took place during the ISSF World Championship 300m Rifle in Cairo, Egypt, and the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Doha, Qatar. Manu was one of six athletes elected to the committee across rifle, pistol and shotgun from a field of 22 candidates representing 20 member federations. Two representatives were chosen from each discipline by their fellow competitors. The ISSF Executive Committee will now nominate the remaining members to complete the panel.

Manu Bhaker expressed gratitude for being elected to the Athletes Committee, saying she would work towards addressing athletes' concerns, strengthening support systems, promoting grassroots talent and ensuring their voices are heard. "Honoured to be elected as a Member of the Athletes Committee, and truly grateful to my fellow shooters for their trust. Being on the firing line every day shows what athletes need-from clearer rules and schedules to stronger support systems. With this new responsibility, I'm committed to ensuring the voices of all athletes are heard, grooming talent at the grassroots level, and working together to take our entire shooting fraternity to greater heights," she said.

The NRAI welcomed the development, noting that Manu's appointment places a strong Indian voice at the forefront of global athlete advocacy as the sport builds towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.