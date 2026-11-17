PK Mishra Lauds PM Modi's 25 Years of Service for Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PK Mishra, on Tuesday expressed optimism over India's roadmap for 2047, asserting that the transformations and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service have“built a very strong foundation” to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Mishra highlighted how PM Modi's governance model-from post-earthquake reconstruction in Gujarat to handling the COVID-19 pandemic-has consistently focused on last-mile delivery and collaborative problem-solving.“On our roadmap for 2047, we are very optimistic. The last 25 years of public service of the PM, the transformations and achievements, have built a very strong foundation for the future. This can help us achieve our goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Mishra said.

Reflecting on PM Modi's administrative journey since taking charge as Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001-nine months after the devastating earthquake-Mishra noted that leading the massive rehabilitation effort demonstrated his leadership qualities early on.“During the last 25 years, I have seen several transformations because I remember when Shri Narendra Modi became Chief Minister for the first time in 2001, nine months after the earthquake. It was one of the biggest challenges he faced after he became the Chief Minister. Millions of houses were damaged or destroyed. Meeting that challenge of how to effectively bring about rehabilitation and reconstruction displayed his leadership qualities,” he said.

Underlining PM Modi's hands-on approach to administration, Mishra said the Prime Minister believes in regular monitoring and ground-level feedback rather than merely announcing schemes.“He doesn't believe in just announcing a particular scheme and giving instructions to officers. He likes to ensure that all the benefits or services reach the last mile. In fact, he monitored it very, very regularly. The first Diwali after becoming the CM, he spent in a village with affected people,” Mishra said. Recounting how field visits by senior bureaucrats helped refine the post-earthquake rehabilitation policy, he added,“He asked senior officers and secretaries who had actually framed the rehabilitation policy to visit villages. So many of them went to villages, saw the situation, met the affected people, and they came back, and they said some aspects of our policy were not actually effective or appropriate, and they themselves suggested changes. This is how he ensures that changes are effective.”

Drawing a parallel with India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic under PM Modi's leadership, the Principal Secretary noted that similar principles guided the government's crisis management.“So similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was already Prime Minister, several bold initiatives were taken. His approach was an all-of-government and all-of-society approach,” he said. Mishra's remarks came as NITI Aayog organised a National Workshop on 'Leadership as a Mission' at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to draw learnings from PM Modi's 25 uninterrupted years as Head of Government, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 2001 and subsequently as Prime Minister since May 2014. Delivering the inaugural keynote address at the workshop, Mishra said PM Modi's leadership over the past 25 years centred on three key principles of integrity, teamwork, and technology.