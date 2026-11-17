Rahul Gandhi Hits Back at BJP/RSS Following Memoir Event

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp counterattack against the BJP and RSS following online trolling regarding his remarks about his parents' affectionate bond, made at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

Gandhi stated, 'Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love.' He added, 'As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives.'

During the event, Gandhi also shared deeply personal reflections on the love shared between Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, describing the impact of his father's assassination on his mother's life and the transition from her life before and after that tragedy.