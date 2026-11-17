Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member from Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday administered the oath of office to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, at Parliament House.

Speaking after taking the oath, Puri described his journey in the Rajya Sabha as an emotional one and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for giving him the opportunity to contest from Madhya Pradesh. "This has been a long journey, and I am overcome with emotion," he told ANI.

Recalling his entry into the Union Council of Ministers, Puri said, "On September 3, 2017, the Prime Minister inducted me into his Council of Ministers. Since then, I have been a member of the Rajya Sabha. I have been elected from Uttar Pradesh twice." He thanked the Prime Minister and the party for giving him the opportunity to contest from Madhya Pradesh this time. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the party for allowing me to contest from Madhya Pradesh this time," he said.

Explaining his resignation from his previous Rajya Sabha term, Puri said that since his earlier term had not concluded, he had to submit his resignation following his election from Madhya Pradesh. "I submitted my resignation on the 14th, which was duly accepted," he said.

Puri said taking the oath as a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh was a significant opportunity and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, the party leadership and others who contributed to the decision. "This is a great opportunity for me, and I am eternally grateful to the Prime Minister, the party, the party president and everyone who contributed to this decision," he said.

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal were present during the oath-taking ceremony. Mandaviya holds the portfolios of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, while Singh is the Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Meghwal is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P C Mody and other senior Secretariat officials were also present on the occasion.