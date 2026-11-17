NVIDIA Sets Up New Oversight Committee for National Security Policies

US chipmaker NVIDIA has announced the establishment of a new National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to strengthen board-level supervision of national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risks, as per a company statement. As per the release, NVIDIA's existing National Security and Global Trade Compliance teams are set to report directly to the committee and Interim CEO Colette Kress.

Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a new standing committee responsible for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management, the release said. According to the release, the committee will be chaired by NVIDIA director Suzanne Nora Johnson, with Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri serving as members. The committee will meet at least once every quarter, including sessions with management and executive sessions.

The decision to create this new committee reflects the Board's further commitment to enhance its engagement with relevant government stakeholders, and to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight, the company said. As per the release, the committee will oversee efforts to strengthen the company's internal National Security and Global Trade Compliance teams while collaborating with independent third-party experts specialising in law, national security and global trade compliance.

NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security. As the world's leading advanced computing company, NVIDIA has both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead the industry in addressing these challenges. We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation, said Harvey Jones, Chairman of NVIDIA's Board of Directors.

In a separate development, NVIDIA, IBM and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) collaborated to develop a modular quantum computing codesign platform, combining quantum processors with accelerated computing systems to advance research into next-generation quantum computers and their scientific applications. Under the initiative, NVIDIA DGX B200 systems will be installed alongside IBM quantum computers, including those powered by IBM Quantum Nighthawk, which IBM described as its most powerful quantum processor to date. The jointly developed platform will enable researchers to develop and test error-correction codes, decoding algorithms and applications integrating quantum and classical computing, the company added in the release.