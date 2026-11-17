Amazon Expands Terminal List Franchise with New Prequel Cry Havoc

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Amazon is further expanding its military thriller franchise by developing a prequel series titled 'Cry Havoc', set in the 1960s, following its recent announcement to adapt Jack Carr's Savage Son.

The upcoming project is an adaptation of Carr's 2025 book Cry Havoc, which serves as the first entry in the Tom Reece series. Tom Reece is the father of the franchise's main protagonist, James Reece, portrayed by Chris Pratt. Set in 1968 Vietnam, the narrative centres on a young Tom Reece, described as a "brash Navy SEAL assigned to the top secret MACV-SOG unit which ran harrowing cross-border operations in Laos."

According to the storyline details cited by Deadline, when Tom's Recon Team discovers plans for the upcoming Tet Offensive, it initiates a chain of events that moves the young warrior "out of the jungles and into the shadows of Cold War espionage."

A pilot script for the series has been drafted by The Terminal List showrunner David Digilio alongside Max Adams, a former US Army Ranger who writes and executive produces on the franchise. The book was developed for television by Digilio, Adams, Carr, and Jared Shaw. The creative team will executive produce alongside Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, and Kat Samick for Fuqua Films, with Digilio slated to serve as showrunner if the series receives an official greenlight from Amazon MGM Studios, which produces in association with MRC. The expansion comes on the heels of the premiere of season two of 'The Terminal List' last month, alongside the ongoing development of the prequel The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and Savage Son.