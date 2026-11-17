Indian Equities Rise On Banking Shares And Foreign Investor Inflows

The Indian stock market extended its rally on Tuesday, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex closing in the green amid sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and gains in banking stocks. The Bank Nifty touched a fresh 52-week high during the session, reflecting strong buying interest in banking shares.

The NIFTY 50 index closed at 25,387.40, gaining 96.30 points or 0.38 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 82,532.19, surging 427.40 points or 0.52 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equities advanced despite weak global markets, as sustained foreign inflows and softer crude strengthened India's relative macro appeal. Overseas investors remained net buyers and favoured large caps, while banks led the gains and pushed the banking index to a fresh high."

He added that automobiles and PSU banks also posted gains, while IT stocks lagged amid the global unwinding of expensive AI trades. Mid- and small-cap stocks remained subdued. "However, inflation remaining above the RBI's tolerance range has strengthened expectations of another rate hike in December, potentially limiting valuation expansion," Nair said.

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 jumped by 0.44 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.24 per cent. However, the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.19 per cent, indicating relatively weaker participation in the broader market.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT declined by 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG lost 0.27 per cent. All other major sectoral indices closed with gains. The Nifty Auto advanced 0.7 per cent, Nifty Media gained 0.7 per cent, Nifty Metal surged 0.7 per cent and Nifty Pharma gained 0.25 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank rallied 1.9 per cent, while the Nifty Private Bank advanced 1 per cent. The Nifty Realty also jumped 1.7 per cent. The banking sector remained among the major drivers of the market rally, with the Nifty Bank index touching a new 52-week high of 62,442.20 before closing at 62,273.25.

Aalok Shah, Director - Strategy and Research, Monarch Networth Capital, said,“The confluence of strong credit growth (highest in the last 15-years); solid deposit franchise - also aided by flows through FCNR (B) deposit, contained costs-both operating and credit cost is driving a more sustainable returns profile for the banking sector-both private & PSU players.” He further said concerns around margin pressure were limited and restricted to certain pockets.“We see banking sector outperformance to continue as each of the above aspects continue to gain further momentum,” Shah added.

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil prices edged higher by 0.17 per cent to USD 92.56 per barrel at the time of reporting. Gold prices continued their downward trend and were trading at Rs 1,34,360 per 10 grams for 24 karats, while silver was trading at Rs 1,69,599 per kg at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, Asian markets remained under pressure despite gains in Indian equities. Japan's Nikkei closed 1.06 per cent lower at 59,034, while Singapore's Straits Times declined 1.43 per cent to 5,109. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1 per cent to 23,519, Taiwan's weighted index lost 2.36 per cent to 40,092, and South Korea's KOSPI index declined 2.66 per cent to 4,968.