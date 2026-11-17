Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a series of initiatives to empower the tribal community through education, jobs, welfare and culture. Speaking at the Adi Gaurav Mahotsav Uttarakhand-2026 at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, he talked about how the government is working towards acknowledging tribal heroes and providing better opportunities for the youth.

The Tribal ITI at Khatima will now be named after Maharana Pratap and the Tribal ITI at Chakrata will be renamed after freedom fighter Veer Shaheed Kesari Chand. This will help tribal youth connect with their history, inspiring people and culture.

Tribal ITI Uttarakhand

"This is to acknowledge heroes of history and to help young generations understand the struggle of the prominent personalities in the state," CM Dhami said.

Mukhyamantri Janjati Rojgar Utkarsh Yojana

The Mukhyamantri Janjati Rojgar Utkarsh Yojana aims to improve job and self-employment opportunities for tribal youth. This is to inspire them to become financially independent.

The CM also announced that eligible Scheduled Tribe families will get a cash grant of Rs 50,000 for the marriage of their daughters.

Tribal Welfare Officers in Four Districts

The government has set up District Tribal Welfare Officers in four districts namely Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Chamoli and Udham Singh Nagar to improve the implementation of welfare schemes.

This will make sure the government benefits reach tribal families who are eligible, Dhami said.

Tribal Culture and Heritage

The CM said that it is important to acknowledge and preserve the traditional ways, folk culture, traditions and history of tribal communities. Tribes across the state are being organised into festivals, sporting events and science festivals to give them the opportunity to show off their talents. A corpus fund of Rs 1 crore has also been setup for the State Tribal Research Institute.

Promoting Tribal Handicrafts at Adi Gaurav Mahotsav 2026

Speaking about the exhibition at the festival, the CM said there are many traditional handicrafts, art and locally made items on display by tribal artisans. The government wants to help them connect to bigger markets to improve their income.

The CM is confident that the tribal communities will play an important role in the state's development. Cabinet Minister Khajan Das, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, government officials, tribal representatives, artisans and local entrepreneurs also attended the event.