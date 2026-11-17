Pope Leo XIV found himself at the centre of an unexpected incident during his visit to Lima, Peru, on Monday, November 16. A rosary thrown from the crowd appeared to strike the pontiff near his eye as he travelled through the gathering in his popemobile.

The incident happened shortly before his farewell Mass at Las Palmas Air Base. Video footage of the moment showed the 71-year-old pope reacting to the impact, wincing and bringing his hand towards his face. He was seen rubbing his eye shortly afterwards.

The object appeared to be a rosary, a set of prayer beads that Catholic devotees often throw towards the pope in the hope of receiving a blessing. While Leo is accustomed to receiving gifts from enthusiastic followers during public appearances, this particular moment ended in an unexpected fashion.

Despite the incident, the pope continued greeting people and proceeded with his scheduled programme. There were no immediate indications that he had suffered any injury.

Pope Leo Completes 12-Day South American Tour, 1.5 Million Attend Mass

The incident took place as Pope Leo XIV was wrapping up his 12-day South American tour, which included visits to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. His six-day stay in Peru was particularly significant, considering his longstanding association with the country.

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Before becoming pope, Leo spent several years serving as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru. He has often spoken about his emotional connection with the country, describing it as his second home.

His farewell Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima attracted an estimated 1.5 million people, according to reports. Addressing the gathering, Leo expressed gratitude for the affection and hospitality he had received during his visit.

He also spoke about the special bond he shares with Peru, reassuring the people that he would carry them with him even after leaving the country.

The visit marked the conclusion of an extensive tour that included several public appearances, religious services and interactions with Catholic communities across South America.

Pope Leo's Previous Viral Moments While Catching Gifts From Crowds

Pope Leo XIV has developed a reputation for his quick reflexes during public appearances, particularly when devotees throw gifts towards his popemobile.

Over the past several months, he has been spotted catching different objects, including plush toys and flags, thrown by people hoping to get his attention. During an appearance at St Peter's Square in Rome, he even accepted a pizza offered by fellow Chicagoans.

However, his attempts to catch flying gifts have not always gone according to plan. At an earlier event in Rome, the pope accidentally struck a Vatican cameraman who was travelling behind his vehicle while reaching out to catch an object thrown by someone in the crowd. He subsequently apologised to the camera operator.