World Bank Group Launches Major Climate Investment Package to Boost Jobs
(MENAFN) The World Bank Group and its partners announced an investment package worth more than $17.6 billion to support climate initiatives and job creation during the COP31 summit in Antalya on Tuesday.
According to a statement from the Group, the initiative combines more than $6.9 billion in direct investments with an anticipated $10.7 billion in private-sector financing. Funding will target agriculture, manufacturing, urban infrastructure and renewable energy projects.
The announcement follows an expansion of the institution's climate financing activities. During fiscal year 2026, the Group provided $48 billion in climate-related funding and mobilized an additional $48 billion in private investment, bringing total climate financing to $96 billion, representing a 21% increase from the previous year.
Türkiye is a major beneficiary of several newly announced initiatives. One project aims to connect 225,000 Turkish farmers with markets and financing opportunities while strengthening agricultural supply chains and supporting the equivalent of more than 100,000 jobs.
Another program will provide long-term financing to Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to help them adopt digital solutions and environmentally sustainable technologies. The initiative is also expected to support over 100,000 job equivalents.
A separate joint initiative in Türkiye will finance urban transportation, water supply and sanitation infrastructure. Its targets include providing safe water and sanitation services to 1.65 million people, improving sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million residents and upgrading climate-resilient infrastructure benefiting more than 3 million people.
Additionally, Turkish banks will gain access to sustainable financing facilities, including instruments such as a digitally native blue note. The funding will support social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation and the transition toward low-carbon economic growth.
In Afghanistan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is supporting the development of an organic fertilizer production facility that will transform agricultural waste into locally manufactured farming inputs, helping improve crop yields and create employment opportunities.
Meanwhile, Timor-Leste is set to benefit from a solar energy project equipped with battery storage, supported through IFC financing, the International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA-PSW) and a guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). The project is expected to lower energy expenses and generate annual savings equivalent to approximately 1.5% to 2% of the country's gross domestic product.
The World Bank Group also unveiled a blended finance fund combining IFC resources, concessional funding from the Global Environment Facility and contributions from international brands. The initiative aims to help textile, clothing and footwear manufacturers in emerging markets adopt cleaner production methods and reduce their environmental impact.
According to a statement from the Group, the initiative combines more than $6.9 billion in direct investments with an anticipated $10.7 billion in private-sector financing. Funding will target agriculture, manufacturing, urban infrastructure and renewable energy projects.
The announcement follows an expansion of the institution's climate financing activities. During fiscal year 2026, the Group provided $48 billion in climate-related funding and mobilized an additional $48 billion in private investment, bringing total climate financing to $96 billion, representing a 21% increase from the previous year.
Türkiye is a major beneficiary of several newly announced initiatives. One project aims to connect 225,000 Turkish farmers with markets and financing opportunities while strengthening agricultural supply chains and supporting the equivalent of more than 100,000 jobs.
Another program will provide long-term financing to Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to help them adopt digital solutions and environmentally sustainable technologies. The initiative is also expected to support over 100,000 job equivalents.
A separate joint initiative in Türkiye will finance urban transportation, water supply and sanitation infrastructure. Its targets include providing safe water and sanitation services to 1.65 million people, improving sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million residents and upgrading climate-resilient infrastructure benefiting more than 3 million people.
Additionally, Turkish banks will gain access to sustainable financing facilities, including instruments such as a digitally native blue note. The funding will support social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation and the transition toward low-carbon economic growth.
In Afghanistan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is supporting the development of an organic fertilizer production facility that will transform agricultural waste into locally manufactured farming inputs, helping improve crop yields and create employment opportunities.
Meanwhile, Timor-Leste is set to benefit from a solar energy project equipped with battery storage, supported through IFC financing, the International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA-PSW) and a guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). The project is expected to lower energy expenses and generate annual savings equivalent to approximately 1.5% to 2% of the country's gross domestic product.
The World Bank Group also unveiled a blended finance fund combining IFC resources, concessional funding from the Global Environment Facility and contributions from international brands. The initiative aims to help textile, clothing and footwear manufacturers in emerging markets adopt cleaner production methods and reduce their environmental impact.
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