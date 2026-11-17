Mint Explainer India Generates 14 Lakh Tonnes Of E-Waste. What Is Wrong?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India has a 14-lakh-tonne e-waste problem, as rising affluence and aspirations drive purchases of electronics, mobile phones and appliances, and more frequent upgrades. The bigger challenge, though, is that when these electronics reach the end of their lifespan, much of it moves through informal channels. Now the system designed to make manufacturers pay for recycling is facing scrutiny over fraudulent claims. With the government reportedly ordering inspections of recycling facilities, Mint explains how and why India's e-waste system is falling short.
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