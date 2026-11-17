Pakistan Army Chief Urges Stronger Ties With Iran for Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has called for deeper cooperation and sustained diplomatic engagement with Iran, stressing the importance of mutual trust in maintaining regional peace and stability, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
Munir made the remarks during talks with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday, the Pakistan army said.
The discussions covered shared interests, regional security developments and the changing geopolitical landscape. Both sides also examined possible ways to tackle common security threats, according to the statement.
During the meeting, Munir highlighted the “importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability,” the statement said.
Araghchi, meanwhile, “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.”
The Iranian foreign minister was visiting Pakistan for one day to participate in the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Islamabad.
Pakistan has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the outbreak of war between Iran and the United States in February this year.
On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to facilitating renewed negotiations between the two countries as the wider Middle East conflict continues to escalate.
“We have not given up our efforts. We are very hopeful for peaceful resolution of conflict between the US and Iran,” Dar told reporters at a news conference following his meeting with Araghchi on the sidelines of the ECO summit.
Munir made the remarks during talks with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday, the Pakistan army said.
The discussions covered shared interests, regional security developments and the changing geopolitical landscape. Both sides also examined possible ways to tackle common security threats, according to the statement.
During the meeting, Munir highlighted the “importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability,” the statement said.
Araghchi, meanwhile, “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.”
The Iranian foreign minister was visiting Pakistan for one day to participate in the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Islamabad.
Pakistan has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the outbreak of war between Iran and the United States in February this year.
On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to facilitating renewed negotiations between the two countries as the wider Middle East conflict continues to escalate.
“We have not given up our efforts. We are very hopeful for peaceful resolution of conflict between the US and Iran,” Dar told reporters at a news conference following his meeting with Araghchi on the sidelines of the ECO summit.
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