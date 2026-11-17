MENAFN - Asia Times) Singapore's diplomatic maneuvers in Manila this week illustrate the increasingly difficult technology-balancing act facing Southeast Asia: maintaining access to American advanced computing infrastructure while preserving commercial engagement with China.

On November 15, Singapore joined the United States and eight other countries in signing the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, under Washington's Pax Silica initiative.

The declaration establishes a framework for collaboration on securing sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure underpinning advanced artificial intelligence supply chains.

In less than 24 hours, at the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang's proposal to designate 2027 as the“Year of ASEAN–China AI Cooperation”, describing China as“one of the most digitally advanced countries in the world.”

The juxtaposition was most certainly striking, but not necessarily contradictory. Singapore is attempting to preserve relationships with both technology ecosystems while preventing their competing security and regulatory requirements from fragmenting its digital economy.

This emerging split-stack strategy, however, faces an increasingly difficult operational test.

The architecture of Singapore's AI ambitions

To understand why Singapore refuses to decouple from either ecosystem, it is necessary to look at the rapid evolution of its domestic digital strategy over the past decade.

Singapore first launched its National AI Strategy in 2019, focusing on targeted sector adoption. By December 2023, recognizing the generative AI boom, it rolled out National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS 2.0) with a funding commitment exceeding S$1 billion. This included a dedicated S$500 million allocation to secure high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) and build national compute clusters.

In February 2026, Singapore elevated AI governance to the highest level of government by establishing the National AI Council (NAIC), chaired directly by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, followed by a refreshed 10-point NAIS update in May 2026.