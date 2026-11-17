MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kushuhum community said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Evacuation of families with children from the settlement of Balabyne began on November 16, pursuant to Order No. 67 of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, 'On the mandatory forced evacuation of children from the area of active hostilities – the settlement of Balabyne in the Kushuhum settlement territorial community, Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia region,'" the community said.

The Kushuhum Settlement Council, together with community police officers and charitable organizations, is helping families arrange their departure to safer locations in an organized and safe manner.

It was reported earlier that Russian forces attack the settlement with drones and guided aerial bombs every day. More than 60% of residential buildings in the settlement have been destroyed by shelling. Balabyne is located about five kilometers from Zaporizhzhia.

As Ukrinform reported, an active evacuation of residents is underway in the Kharkiv region from 96 settlements.