MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan's bowlers delivered an outstanding performance on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, restricting the visitors to just 98 runs before Pakistan began their first innings.

At the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second and final Test of the series. The decision paid off as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 98 runs in 35.3 overs.

Sri Lankan captain Kushal Mendis was the top scorer with 32 runs off 50 balls, while Sonal Dinusha scored 21 off 40 balls. The remaining eight batters failed to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Amir Jamal took three wickets each, while Saqib Khan claimed one wicket.

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Mohammad Abbas was particularly impressive, taking three wickets for just 14 runs in 14 overs. Razaullah conceded 21 runs, while Amir Jamal gave away 24 runs, with both claiming three wickets each.

Sri Lanka's total of 98 is the lowest-ever innings score in Test cricket at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The previous record was held by England, who scored 112 against Pakistan in October 2024.

Pakistan have reached 80 for one in their first innings and need another 19 runs to take the lead over Sri Lanka.