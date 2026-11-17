MENAFN - GetNews) New review of Toronto consumer-proposal filings shows median unsecured debt reached $40,426 in the first nine months of 2026.

TORONTO, Ontario - November 17, 2026 - Baigel Corp., a Canadian Licensed Insolvency Trustee firm operating in Ontario and Alberta, has reported new findings from its review of Toronto consumer-proposal records, revealing a 35.9% increase in median unsecured debt among its clients during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

The firm's review found that median unsecured debt among its Toronto consumer-proposal clients increased from $29,755 in January–September 2025 to $40,426 in January–September 2026, a difference of $10,671. The findings provide a firm-specific assessment of debt levels among individuals entering formal insolvency arrangements and add to the available information on financial pressures affecting households in the Toronto area.

The announcement comes alongside an increase in consumer bankruptcy filings across the region. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada, the Toronto census metropolitan area recorded 1,134 consumer bankruptcies in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 839 during the same period in 2025. This represents a 35.2% year-over-year increase. Total consumer insolvency filings, including consumer proposals, rose 8.4% over the same period.

Although the federal statistics and Baigel Corp.'s findings both show increases in their respective measures, they cover different populations and reporting periods. The figures do not establish that the increase in debt among the firm's clients directly caused the rise in Toronto-area bankruptcies.

"When essential living expenses consume more of a paycheque, debt can accumulate rather than get resolved," said Jeremy Kroll, Licensed Insolvency Trustee and Vice President of Baigel Corp. "A family may keep meeting its bills or covering an emergency by using available credit. The question is whether the balance is coming down, or just being carried forward, and whether there is a properly detailed plan to repay it."

Review Identifies Higher Debt Among Consumer-Proposal Filers

Baigel Corp.'s analysis examines the median unsecured debt recorded among Toronto-area clients who filed consumer proposals through the firm during two comparable nine-month periods.

The increase of 35.9% reflects a change in the middle debt amount across the two groups of filings. It does not mean that individual clients increased their borrowing by that percentage, as the 2025 and 2026 records represent different groups of individuals.

The firm's findings are also distinct from broader consumer credit statistics because they concern individuals entering a formal debt-resolution process rather than the general borrowing population.

The geographic scope of the review includes records associated with Toronto, Scarborough, North York, Etobicoke, York and East York. These locations do not represent the entire Toronto census metropolitan area used in federal insolvency reporting.

The recorded debt figures are expressed in Canadian dollars and have not been adjusted for inflation.

Financial Pressures Provide Context for the Findings

Broader economic conditions remain relevant to household debt management. Higher essential living expenses, existing credit obligations and mortgage renewal costs can affect the amount of income available to meet financial commitments.

In its May 2026 Financial Stability Report, the Bank of Canada projected average payment increases of approximately 15% for the remaining group of pandemic-era five-year fixed-payment mortgages scheduled to renew over the following 12 months. This group represented approximately 12% of outstanding Canadian mortgages.

The projection concerns a specific national group of mortgage borrowers and does not establish the financial circumstances of Baigel Corp.'s clients.

The firm's review also does not determine whether particular expenses, employment changes or mortgage obligations caused individuals to enter consumer proposals. Rather, it identifies the level of unsecured debt recorded when clients entered the process.

"Getting back to work is a major step, but catching up financially, including reducing the debt load, is seldom a short-term project," said Jeremy Kroll, Licensed Insolvency Trustee and Vice President of Baigel Corp. "It can take years of disciplined financial management without unexpected setbacks. The household needs enough income for today's expenses and a realistic way to reduce yesterday's borrowing."

Baigel Corp. said its findings contribute to an understanding of how debt levels among its Toronto consumer-proposal clients have changed between the two reporting periods. The firm distinguishes these internal figures from national and regional economic statistics, which provide context but cannot establish the reasons for individual insolvency filings.

The findings are based on Baigel Corp.'s internal consumer-proposal records and should not be interpreted as representative of all Toronto households or all Canadians experiencing financial difficulties.

About Baigel Corp.

Baigel Corp. is a Canadian Licensed Insolvency Trustee firm operating in Ontario and Alberta. The company provides insolvency and financial restructuring services for individuals and businesses, including consumer proposals, personal bankruptcy administration and corporate restructuring under applicable Canadian legislation.

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