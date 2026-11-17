MENAFN - GetNews) The Tomato Shack in West Chester, Pennsylvania, serves freshly prepared pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and soups. Its menu includes house-made gluten-free pizza crust, vegan cheese, and gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free sauces and dressings. Recognised by USA Today for its gluten-free crust, the restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, delivery, curbside pickup, and rooftop dining.

West Chester, PA, USA - November 17, 2026 - Most groups of friends have one person who reads the menu twice before agreeing on where to eat. At The Tomato Shack in West Chester, that person gets to order pizza the same way everyone else does. The restaurant has been in the downtown borough since 2015, offering customers pizza, salads, sandwiches, and homemade soups. Tomato Shack serves customers inside, behind the counter, and even upstairs on the roof deck. This Tomato Shack is one of three in the area; the others are in Manayunk and Conshohocken.

The gluten-free pizza West Chester guests can order here starts with the restaurant's own gluten-free crust, made in-house and offered in a personal size. Diners pick their sauce, and since every pizza sauce on the menu is gluten-free, nobody has to quiz the staff about which ones are off-limits. Then come the toppings selected according to personal preference, and vegan cheese may be used to substitute for cheese in case some of them do not consume dairy products. Others can then enjoy the 16-inch pizzas made with organic dough, ensuring the whole table orders one pizza. The pizza is offered for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup.

“The worst feeling is being the one person at the table who has to ask a dozen questions and still ends up with the least exciting thing on the menu,” a manager at the West Chester location said.“We did not want gluten-free guests to feel like an afterthought. They get the same choice of sauces and toppings as everybody else, on a crust we make ourselves and are honestly pretty proud of.”

That pride has some backing. USA Today's 10 Best ranked the restaurant's in-house gluten-free crust third in the country, and it is made in-house rather than shipped in frozen. The salad dressings are gluten-free too, so that a side salad can come with the pizza without another round of questions, and the sandwich spreads and sauces are also vegan and nut-free. The West Chester location is BYOB so that guests can bring their own bottle, and the rooftop deck gives diners a spot to eat above the borough on a nice evening. Regulars can join the rewards program, and gift cards are available for anyone who wants to treat a friend to their own pizza night.

About The Tomato Shack

The Tomato Shack Salad & Pizza Co., West Chester is a local pizzeria and salad restaurant in West Chester, Manayunk, and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. In its kitchen, The Tomato Shack makes pizza dough, sauces, dressings, and soups from scratch using only organic ingredients, and makes its pizza dough exclusively from organic products. Gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free options are listed on the menu alongside other items to accommodate groups dining together. The following list includes dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering services, online ordering, and a rewards program.