MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 3:24 am - Meet Inextrix at Africa Tech Festival 2026: Advancing Telecom and Communication Solutions Across South Africa

Inextrix Technologies, a provider of VoIP, telecom, and communication software solutions, will participate in Africa Tech Festival 2026 from 16–19 November at CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa. The team will also be available for business meetings in Johannesburg from 20–25 November to connect with telecom operators, enterprises, and technology leaders and explore potential partnerships.

As African businesses expand their digital infrastructure, the demand for scalable VoIP, cloud telephony, and advanced communication solutions continues to grow. Inextrix aims to help organizations modernize communication systems, automate operations, and improve customer experiences through innovative telecom technologies.

Connecting with Africa's Telecom and Technology Community

During Africa Tech Festival 2026, Inextrix representatives will connect with telecom operators, ITSPs, CPaaS providers, contact centres, enterprises, and technology professionals to discuss communication infrastructure, software development, and emerging telecom opportunities.

The team will also be available in Johannesburg from November 20–25 for technical discussions, product demonstrations, and potential business partnerships.

Inextrix offers expertise across various telecom and communication technologies, including:

VoIP Development for scalable telecom platforms.

FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS, and Kamailio Development for advanced telecom infrastructure.

Class 4 and Class 5 Softswitches for telecom operators and carriers.

VoIP Billing Solutions for billing and revenue management.

Contact Centre Solutions for customer interaction and call management.

AI-Powered Communication for intelligent voice automation.

WebRTC Development for real-time voice and video communication.

UCaaS and CPaaS Solutions for integrated communication platforms.

SBC Solutions for secure SIP infrastructure.

These solutions help telecom operators, service providers, enterprises, contact centres, BPOs, and businesses across industries such as banking, healthcare, and insurance to modernize communication, automate operations, and scale their infrastructure.

Inextrix also offers ready-to-use platforms, including ASTPP for VoIP billing, iCallify for omnichannel contact center operations, and Fonimo for business communication

Exploring Industry Trends and Business Opportunities

Africa Tech Festival 2026 provides a platform for technology companies, telecom professionals, and business leaders to exchange perspectives on digital transformation, connectivity, communication infrastructure, and emerging technology trends.

For Inextrix, the visit will provide opportunities to understand regional market requirements, connect with potential partners, and explore how its telecom engineering expertise can help African businesses build, modernize, and scale their communication infrastructure.

Discussions will also cover emerging areas such as AI-powered communication, cloud telephony, SIP infrastructure, WebRTC applications, telecom automation, and advanced customer experience platforms.

Event and Meeting Details

Event: Africa Tech Festival 2026

Cape Town Dates: 16–19 November 2026

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Booth No.: B50-10

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Johannesburg Meetings: 20–25 November 2026

Dates: November 20–25, 2026

Venue: Inextrix South Africa Office or at a location convenient for you

Address: Baobab Office Park, 86 John Vorster Road, Randpark Ridge 2169, South Africa

Businesses, telecom operators, and technology professionals interested in connecting with the Inextrix team can request a meeting through the event page:

About Inextrix Technologies

Inextrix Technologies is a leading provider of telecom, VoIP, and communication technology solutions, helping businesses worldwide build scalable, secure, and innovative communication ecosystems. With expertise in VoIP, WebRTC, UCaaS, CPaaS, AI-powered communication, and telecom automation, Inextrix empowers enterprises and service providers with future-ready communication technologies.