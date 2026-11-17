MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 4:11 am - Heat pump hot water systems are another option for homeowners considering an alternative to conventional water heating.

Victoria, Australia – As Australian households look for ways to manage electricity consumption and improve home comfort, energy-efficient technologies are receiving increased attention. This Black Friday, UpgradeX is highlighting a range of residential energy upgrade solutions designed to help homeowners explore modern alternatives for their household energy needs.

The campaign, titled "Save More, Use Less: Black Friday Deals on Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades," focuses on several technologies that can contribute to more efficient household energy use, including air conditioning systems, heat pump hot water systems, solar panels, solar batteries and electric vehicle chargers.

Heating and cooling equipment is an important consideration for residential energy consumption. Modern air conditioning systems, including split and ducted configurations, offer different options for maintaining indoor temperatures throughout the year. Choosing appropriately sized equipment with suitable energy efficiency ratings can help households make informed decisions about their heating and cooling requirements.

Heat pump hot water systems are another option for homeowners considering an alternative to conventional water heating. These systems use heat from the surrounding air to heat water and may offer improved energy performance compared with traditional electric resistance water heaters, depending on operating conditions and product specifications.

Solar panels also provide households with an opportunity to generate electricity from sunlight. When combined with an appropriately configured solar battery, excess electricity generated during the day can be stored for later household use. The potential benefits depend on system capacity, household consumption patterns, solar generation and electricity tariffs.

Electric vehicle chargers are also becoming relevant as more households consider electric transportation. Residential charging equipment can provide a convenient way to charge compatible electric vehicles at home.

Government incentive programs may support certain eligible energy-efficient upgrades. In Victoria, the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program provides incentives for approved products and installations that meet program requirements. Other incentives may apply to qualifying renewable energy systems, subject to current eligibility rules and applicable conditions.

Through its Black Friday campaign, UpgradeX aims to make homeowners aware of different energy upgrade options and encourage them to consider product specifications, installation requirements and suitability before making purchasing decisions.

Homeowners interested in learning more about available energy solutions can contact UpgradeX for further information and installation enquiries.

For more information, contact UpgradeX on +61 476 231 777, email [email protected], or visit