MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 5:08 am - Members across more than 190 countries are advancing their careers, strengthening their professions and making an impact in communities worldwide

ISACA Reaches 200,000 Members Advancing Digital Trust and AI Governance

Members across more than 190 countries are advancing their careers, strengthening their professions and making an impact in communities worldwide

Bengaluru, India (12 November 2026)-ISACA, a global association supporting digital trust professionals across their career journeys with resources, credentials and community, has reached a new milestone-200,000 members worldwide.

ISACA members, who work across IT audit, governance, privacy, risk and cybersecurity, are based in more than 190 countries and are part of nearly 230 chapters around the world.

Engaged and making a difference worldwide

These engaged professionals volunteer in a myriad of ways that elevate their professions and each other-including by contributing to ISACA's thought leadership, certifications, frameworks and resources, as well as through mentoring, teaching courses, participating in advocacy initiatives, and giving back in their communities.

For example, ISACA members across 112 chapters and 54 countries recently turned out in their local communities to give back during CommunITy Day, ISACA's global service event. Around the world, engaged ISACA professionals volunteered more than 7,000 hours across 2,146 activities to make a difference in their areas, including planting trees in Belgrade, distributing meals to the needy in Oakland, and providing seniors with necessities and companionship in Tegucigalpa.

“It has always been clear to me that ISACA's greatest strength lies in our passionate and engaged membership,” says Julia Kanouse, ISACA Chief Membership Officer.“I am continually inspired by the generosity and sense of purpose that unite our members around the world. Whether sharing their expertise to advance the profession, helping peers grow, or giving back to their communities, our members make an impact that reaches far beyond the workplace to all corners of the globe.”

Growing their careers through connection and continuous learning

Through their membership, ISACA members are able to get support throughout their professional journeys and advance in their careers by accessing a wide range of benefits and resources, including free and/or discounted career networking opportunities, CPE credits, credentials and exam prep, access to the ISACA Mentorship Program, and online and on-demand courses and webinars, including the Member Experience Leadership Series.

Over more than 50 years, ISACA has been dedicated to helping members navigate changes in technology, regulation and the profession through an evolving set of robust credentials, resources, frameworks, content, conferences, professional development and community-building opportunities.

This has been especially true as the organization has quickly pivoted to equip its global community for the AI age, including through a growing offering of courses, resources like the AI Audit Toolkit and AI Impact Assessment Tool, and credentials, including Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA), Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM), Advanced in AI Risk (AAIR), and the upcoming Advanced in AI Governance (AAIG).

“Throughout every change over the last five decades, ISACA has been a steady presence providing the resources and support that our members need to keep pace and continue to grow in their careers,” says Erik Prusch, ISACA CEO.“As AI and other technologies continue to shift and impact the domains and professions we serve, we remain steadfast in evolving too, ensuring we meet our members' needs every step along the way.”

To learn more about ISACA membership and become a member, visit



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About ISACA

ISACA® () champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of more than 200,000 members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with nearly 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members' careers-helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

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Madhulina Das | [email protected] | 8777787243