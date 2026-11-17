MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 6:06 am - Choose the right N-type TOPCon bifacial solar panel by comparing efficiency, power output, durability, and energy performance for your project.

Shenzhen, China - November16,2026

Shenzhen Sungreat Energy Technology Co., Ltd. announces the launch of its n type topcon bifacial solar panel and shares practical guidance to help project owners assess site conditions, product specifications, system compatibility, and long-term value.

Shenzhen Sungreat Energy Technology Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of a product named n type topcon bifacial solar panel. Alongside the launch, the company is sharing information to help solar project owners, developers, installers, and distributors understand what to consider when evaluating this type of module.

The product's name identifies three elements that may be relevant when comparing solar panels: an N-type cell structure, TOPCon cell technology, and a bifacial design. However, a technology label alone does not establish whether a module is appropriate for a specific project. Buyers should also review the product's current datasheet, electrical and mechanical specifications, compliance documents, warranty terms, and installation requirements.

“Choosing a solar panel should start with the project's needs and conditions,” said Adam Yu, spokesperson for Shenzhen Sungreat Energy Technology Co., Ltd.“Our launch of the n type topcon bifacial solar panel is an opportunity to encourage customers to compare technical information carefully. In particular, they should consider how the module will work with the site, mounting system, inverter, and local requirements.”

The company has not provided specific power ratings, dimensions, certifications, warranty durations, or availability details in this announcement. Therefore, interested buyers should request current, model-specific product documentation from Shenzhen Sungreat Energy Technology Co., Ltd. or an authorized representative before making procurement decisions. Product configuration and applicable requirements may vary by market and project.

Understanding the Product Name

The terms in a solar module's name can help buyers understand its general technology category. Nevertheless, the name does not replace a complete review of the product specifications.

What does N-type mean?

N-type refers to a type of crystalline silicon cell structure. Solar manufacturers use different cell designs, and each product's performance depends on its materials, manufacturing process, construction, and testing. Consequently, buyers should compare the manufacturer's published data for the specific module rather than assuming that every N-type panel performs the same way.

When reviewing an N-type module, ask for the product datasheet and any relevant performance or reliability information. Check the power rating, electrical characteristics, temperature coefficient, mechanical specifications, and warranty terms. In addition, confirm that the documentation applies to the exact model being considered.

What does TOPCon mean?

TOPCon stands for Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact, a solar-cell technology used in some crystalline silicon modules. As with other cell technologies, the name describes a design approach; it does not by itself tell a buyer how a particular panel will perform at a specific site.

For that reason, it is useful to compare complete module data, including rated output, module efficiency, temperature behavior, electrical limits, and any stated testing information. Buyers should also ask how the manufacturer's data relates to the conditions expected at their project location.

What does bifacial mean?

A bifacial solar module is designed to receive light on both its front and rear sides. The front side receives direct sunlight, while the rear may capture some light reflected from the ground or nearby surfaces. The potential contribution from the rear side depends on the installation.

For example, ground reflectivity, mounting height, row spacing, shading, surface clearance, and site layout can all influence rear-side exposure. As a result, bifaciality does not guarantee a particular increase in energy production. Project designers should assess expected performance using site-specific assumptions rather than applying a generic uplift.

Evaluate Bifacial Potential at the Site

A bifacial module's rear-side contribution depends on what light can reach its back surface. Therefore, the installation design matters. A module mounted close to a dark roof may have different rear-side conditions from one installed above a light-colored or reflective surface. A ground-mounted system may have other design variables, including row spacing and ground cover.

Before assigning value to bifacial generation, project teams should consider:

The type and reflectivity of the surface beneath the panels

Mounting height and rear-side clearance

The spacing between module rows

Shading from frames, rails, cables, or surrounding objects

The position of nearby buildings, vegetation, and equipment

The method used to estimate energy production

These considerations do not mean that bifacial modules are unsuitable for rooftops. Rather, they underline the need to evaluate the actual installation. A project designer should use assumptions appropriate to the site and avoid treating rear-side output as guaranteed.

Furthermore, the mounting structure should be considered as part of the system. Its design may affect rear-side access to light, installation cost, wind loading, and maintenance access. A panel and mounting system should therefore be evaluated together.

Compare the Full Datasheet

A headline power rating is useful, but it is only one part of a module's specifications. Buyers should review the product datasheet and compare models on the same basis. Depending on the project, relevant information may include:

Rated power and module efficiency

Voltage and current values

Temperature coefficient

Operating temperature range

Physical dimensions and module weight

Mechanical load ratings

Connector and cable details

Power tolerance

Product and performance warranty terms

The temperature coefficient may help project designers estimate how module output could change as operating temperature changes. Electrical characteristics, meanwhile, influence how panels can be arranged into strings and matched with an inverter. Dimensions and weight affect handling, installation, and structural design.

However, a specification should not be considered in isolation. A module with a particular rating may or may not be the best fit for the available area, inverter, mounting configuration, or project economics. A qualified designer can assess how the module's specifications work within the complete system.

About Shenzhen Sungreat Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Sungreat Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is announcing the launch of its n type topcon bifacial solar panel for customers and project partners evaluating solar module options. The company encourages buyers to review current product documentation and confirm project suitability, specifications, and availability with the company or an authorized representative.