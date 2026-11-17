MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 6:10 am - Astro Prathap Raj is a Sydney-based Indian astrologer with 20+ years of experience. The practice offers psychic and spiritual readings, plus guidance on love, family, career, business and finances, through personal visits or online.

Astro Prathap Raj is a Sydney-based Indian astrologer with 20+ years of experience. The practice offers psychic and spiritual readings, plus guidance on love, family, career, business and finances, through personal visits or online.

A person who wants to speak with an astrologer in Sydney can choose a visit or a screen. Astro Prathap Raj is an Indian astrologer in Sydney. The practice lists both formats on its consultation website.

What the practice covers

The website states that the practice works in three areas. These are Vedic astrology, palmistry and spiritual healing. Vedic astrology is the Indian system of reading a birth chart. Palmistry is the reading of lines on the hand. The service list also includes psychic and spiritual readings. It lists family and relationship questions, career and business guidance, and financial concerns. This release treats astrology as a belief-based tradition and as guidance for personal decisions. A consultation is not a substitute for medical, legal or financial advice.

Experience stated on the site

The website states that Astro Prathap Raj has 20+ years of experience. That figure is the practice's own claim and has not been checked by an outside body.

Before a first booking

Astrologers usually work from a birth chart. A birth chart is a map of the sky at the time and place of birth. The website's zodiac form asks for three details: a name, a time of birth and a place of birth. Birth details are the usual starting point for a reading. The site also carries a daily planetary overview. It offers a newsletter with daily horoscopes, lovescopes and tarot readings.

Tools on the website

Visitors can pick a zodiac sign from a selector that runs from Aries to Pisces. The site also shows client testimonials. It links to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. These tools are general reading material and do not replace a one-to-one consultation.

How to book

Booking details sit on the Contact page of the website. The site also has a Location page. Clients who want an online session can ask about it when they get in touch. The website does not state prices or session lengths, so a client needs to ask the practice for them.

About Astro Prathap Raj

Astro Prathap Raj is a trusted Sydney astrologer with 20+ years of experience. Specialising in Vedic astrology, palmistry and spiritual healing, he offers personalised remedies for love, career, finance and family issues, in person and online.