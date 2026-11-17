MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 7:02 am - Polaris Smart Metering explains how digital meters are helping utilities reduce losses, bill accurately and give consumers more control over their power use

Jaipur, 16 November 2026: India's power distribution sector is in the middle of a major technology shift. Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), utilities are replacing mechanical meters and estimated bills with smart meters that record and report consumption automatically. Polaris, the Jaipur-based smart metering company, says the change is already visible in how distribution companies operate and how consumers use electricity.

Scale of the Rollout

RDSS was launched in 2021 with an outlay of about Rs 3 lakh crore and aims to install roughly 250 million smart meters nationwide. Industry reports from mid-2026 put installations at more than 65 million, with around 150,000 meters added each day. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are among the states leading the effort, while domestic manufacturing capacity is approaching 100 million units a year.

What Changes for Utilities

A conventional meter gives a utility a single reading after a meter reader visits. A smart meter sends data on its own, often every 15 to 30 minutes. Distribution companies can use that stream to locate theft and technical losses, reduce billing disputes, plan transformer capacity and detect faults sooner. Prepaid options also improve collections and ease the working capital strain on utilities, which is a central aim of RDSS.

What Changes for Consumers

Customers can check daily usage on an app or utility portal, recharge prepaid accounts online and notice unusual consumption before the bill arrives. Time-of-day tariffs, offered in some states, give households and businesses a reason to move heavy usage away from peak hours. Because the utility sees an outage as it happens, restoration is often faster.

The Polaris Role in India's Smart Metering Journey

Polaris, formerly Gram Power, traces its start to 2010, when founder Yashraj Khaitan built microgrids in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The company now designs and manufactures smart electric and gas meters at its plant in Jaipur and has been appointed advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) for projects in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, West Bengal and Ladakh.

Polaris has crossed one million smart meters manufactured and deployed under RDSS. It has also announced plans to raise annual manufacturing capacity from five million to ten million meters through its Polaris NOVA facility. Its Avdhaan software suite and consumer app give utilities and customers access to meter data.

Challenges That Still Need Attention

The rollout is large and progress is uneven. Connectivity in remote areas, consumer awareness of prepaid billing and data privacy all need continued attention as millions of connected devices come online.

Looking Ahead

Smart meters give the grid the data it needs to handle rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging and demand response. For distribution companies, the meter is becoming the foundation for these services.

About Polaris

Polaris (formerly Gram Power) is an Indian smart metering solutions provider. Its portfolio includes smart electric meters, smart gas meters, the Avdhaan software suite and a consumer app, serving utilities, gas distributors and commercial and industrial users. The company has its registered office in Gurugram, Haryana, and its corporate office and manufacturing plant in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Polaris is backed by I Squared Capital.

Media Contact

Polaris F-789A, VKI Area, Road Number 13, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302013

Phone: +91 141 235 8178