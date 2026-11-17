Liberty General Insurance Introduces 'Liberty Eternia' A Future-Ready Health Insurance Product
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 17, 2026: Liberty General Insurance has launched Liberty Eternia, a comprehensive health insurance solution designed to deliver enhanced financial protection, flexibility, and long-term reassurance for individuals and families. Structured to meet evolving healthcare needs and rising medical costs, Liberty Eternia combines expansive coverage options with innovative financial safeguards, offering customers a more resilient and adaptable health insurance experience. Available in three variants – Eternia Basic, Eternia Enhanced, and Eternia Infinite – the product provides sum insured options ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹3 crore, catering to diverse customer segments across India.
Liberty Eternia introduces five defining optional features designed to deliver depth, stability, and financial confidence.
Unlimited Claim (One-Time Lifetime Option): A one-time lifetime feature offering a single limitless claim, where the annual sum insured limit is lifted, providing enhanced protection during a major medical event.
Pause the Age: The policyholder's premium remains protected from age-based increases, even as the insured grows older, until the first claim is made, ensuring stability and predictability in long-term planning.
Unlimited Restoration of Sum Insured: The entire basic sum insured is restored upon exhaustion, ensuring continuous coverage throughout the policy year.
Two-Hour Hospitalisation Cover: Coverage for emergency hospital stays as short as two hours, a meaningful departure from the conventional 24-hour hospitalisation requirement.
EMI Protector Benefit: In cases of terminal illness or prolonged hospitalisation, structured financial support is provided towards repayment of loan EMIs, subject to policy terms, reducing financial stress during critical situations.
Beyond these flagship features, Liberty Eternia offers comprehensive core coverage including in-patient hospitalisation, day care treatments, domiciliary hospitalisation, AYUSH treatments, organ donor expenses, ambulance services, and wellness programme access. Depending on the chosen variant, customers can avail up to 120 days of pre-hospitalisation and 180 days of post-hospitalisation coverage, along with cumulative bonus benefits. The policy can be further enhanced through optional add-ons such as Zero Deduct Cover, Super Booster cover offering up to a 500% increase in sum insured for claim-free years, Global Cover, OPD and Maternity Benefits, coverage for a newborn baby from day one, nursing at home, and coverage for vector-borne diseases.
The policy is available on an individual or family floater basis for up to two adults and three children. Entry age for adults begins at 18 years with no maximum entry age restriction, and customers may opt for policy tenures of one, two, or three years. Policy issuance is simple; with health check-ups needed only for select age groups and sum insured levels. Claims are settled in-house, with cashless access across 7,000+ network hospitals for a hassle-free experience. Structured premium discounts are available through voluntary co-pay and deductibles, Green Channel hospital benefits and multi-policy advantages.
Speaking at the product launch, Mr. Jayesh Khatri, President – Retail Distribution & Marketing, Liberty General Insurance, said, "Healthcare protection in India is entering a defining decade. While individual health insurance coverage has more than doubled since 2017, nearly half of India remains uninsured, even as medical inflation stands at around 13% and out-of-pocket spending accounts for over 40% of healthcare costs. Since the pandemic, Indians have become more conscious of the role health insurance plays in protecting their financial wellbeing. While tax benefits remain one consideration, majority of the population now recognise health insurance as an important way to prepare for unexpected medical expenses and support their families' financial security. This growing protection gap calls for solutions that offer comprehensive coverage, affordability and long-term financial security."
"With Liberty Eternia, we are addressing these needs through extensive coverage, premium stability and meaningful financial safeguards. Our zone-based pricing model makes premiums more affordable for customers in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, while our network of 10,000+ authorised agents, POSPs and brokers ensures wider accessibility. Liberty Eternia reflects our commitment to making health insurance more relevant, accessible and aligned with the evolving needs of Indian customers," Mr. Khatri added.
Customers are encouraged to explore the full range of benefits and features in detail in the policy document to choose the variant that best suits their needs.
About Liberty General Insurance
Liberty General Insurance Ltd. is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investments Holdings Pte. Ltd., a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer headquartered in the U.S. with over 900 offices worldwide, holding a 74% stake, and Enam Securities, which holds a 26% stake. Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of over 1,300 and a presence across 95+ locations in 28 states and Union Territories. Its partner network includes over 7,000 hospitals and more than 6,100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, as well as specialised offerings such as surety, engineering, marine, liability and property insurance, among others, in India.
Liberty Eternia introduces five defining optional features designed to deliver depth, stability, and financial confidence.
Unlimited Claim (One-Time Lifetime Option): A one-time lifetime feature offering a single limitless claim, where the annual sum insured limit is lifted, providing enhanced protection during a major medical event.
Pause the Age: The policyholder's premium remains protected from age-based increases, even as the insured grows older, until the first claim is made, ensuring stability and predictability in long-term planning.
Unlimited Restoration of Sum Insured: The entire basic sum insured is restored upon exhaustion, ensuring continuous coverage throughout the policy year.
Two-Hour Hospitalisation Cover: Coverage for emergency hospital stays as short as two hours, a meaningful departure from the conventional 24-hour hospitalisation requirement.
EMI Protector Benefit: In cases of terminal illness or prolonged hospitalisation, structured financial support is provided towards repayment of loan EMIs, subject to policy terms, reducing financial stress during critical situations.
Beyond these flagship features, Liberty Eternia offers comprehensive core coverage including in-patient hospitalisation, day care treatments, domiciliary hospitalisation, AYUSH treatments, organ donor expenses, ambulance services, and wellness programme access. Depending on the chosen variant, customers can avail up to 120 days of pre-hospitalisation and 180 days of post-hospitalisation coverage, along with cumulative bonus benefits. The policy can be further enhanced through optional add-ons such as Zero Deduct Cover, Super Booster cover offering up to a 500% increase in sum insured for claim-free years, Global Cover, OPD and Maternity Benefits, coverage for a newborn baby from day one, nursing at home, and coverage for vector-borne diseases.
The policy is available on an individual or family floater basis for up to two adults and three children. Entry age for adults begins at 18 years with no maximum entry age restriction, and customers may opt for policy tenures of one, two, or three years. Policy issuance is simple; with health check-ups needed only for select age groups and sum insured levels. Claims are settled in-house, with cashless access across 7,000+ network hospitals for a hassle-free experience. Structured premium discounts are available through voluntary co-pay and deductibles, Green Channel hospital benefits and multi-policy advantages.
Speaking at the product launch, Mr. Jayesh Khatri, President – Retail Distribution & Marketing, Liberty General Insurance, said, "Healthcare protection in India is entering a defining decade. While individual health insurance coverage has more than doubled since 2017, nearly half of India remains uninsured, even as medical inflation stands at around 13% and out-of-pocket spending accounts for over 40% of healthcare costs. Since the pandemic, Indians have become more conscious of the role health insurance plays in protecting their financial wellbeing. While tax benefits remain one consideration, majority of the population now recognise health insurance as an important way to prepare for unexpected medical expenses and support their families' financial security. This growing protection gap calls for solutions that offer comprehensive coverage, affordability and long-term financial security."
"With Liberty Eternia, we are addressing these needs through extensive coverage, premium stability and meaningful financial safeguards. Our zone-based pricing model makes premiums more affordable for customers in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, while our network of 10,000+ authorised agents, POSPs and brokers ensures wider accessibility. Liberty Eternia reflects our commitment to making health insurance more relevant, accessible and aligned with the evolving needs of Indian customers," Mr. Khatri added.
Customers are encouraged to explore the full range of benefits and features in detail in the policy document to choose the variant that best suits their needs.
About Liberty General Insurance
Liberty General Insurance Ltd. is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investments Holdings Pte. Ltd., a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer headquartered in the U.S. with over 900 offices worldwide, holding a 74% stake, and Enam Securities, which holds a 26% stake. Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of over 1,300 and a presence across 95+ locations in 28 states and Union Territories. Its partner network includes over 7,000 hospitals and more than 6,100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, as well as specialised offerings such as surety, engineering, marine, liability and property insurance, among others, in India.
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