MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" has been adopted in the first reading at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.25 billion manat ($23.09 billion), while expenditures are forecast at 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion).

Non-oil-gas revenues are expected to account for 60.6% of total budget revenues. Social spending is projected at 18.73 billion manat ($11.02 billion), while defense and national security expenditures are expected to total 8.82 billion manat ($5.19 billion). A total of 3.42 billion manat ($2.01 billion) is planned to be allocated for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories.

The draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027 and the following three years have been prepared taking into account global economic trends, the country's macroeconomic development forecasts, fiscal sustainability and established priority spending areas.

Azerbaijan's economic growth and inflation forecasts for 2027

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan produced 102 billion manat ($60 billion) worth of gross domestic product (GDP). The non-oil-gas sector accounted for 71.7 billion manat ($42.2 billion). Compared to the same period last year, GDP grew by 1.5% in real terms, while the non-oil-gas sector expanded by 2.6%.

During the reporting period, value added amounted to 35 billion manat ($20.6 billion) in industry, 10.9 billion manat ($6.41 billion) in trade and repair of vehicles, 6.69 billion manat ($3.93 billion) in agriculture, 5.51 billion manat ($3.24 billion) in construction, and 2.91 billion manat ($1.71 billion) in accommodation and food services.

Annual inflation stood at 5.5% in September 2026, while average annual inflation for January-September amounted to 5.7%.

According to the Ministry of Economy's forecasts, GDP is expected to grow by 1.7% in real terms to 138 billion manat ($81.18 billion) in 2026. In 2027, economic growth is projected at 2.7%, with GDP reaching 141 billion manat ($82.94 billion).

Next year, non-oil-gas GDP is expected to increase by 4.4% in real terms to 109.1 billion manat ($64.18 billion), while the sector's share of GDP is projected to rise to 77.4%. GDP in the oil and gas sector is forecast to decline by 1.8% in real terms.

The forecasts are based on a crude oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to medium-term forecasts, Azerbaijan's GDP will reach 169.1 billion manat ($99.47 billion) in 2030, while the non-oil-gas sector's share of the economy will rise to 82%. Average annual inflation is expected to gradually decline from 5.7% in 2026 to 4.3% in 2030.

Real household incomes are projected to increase by 3.5% in 2027 and by an annual average of 3.7% from 2028 through 2030. Real growth in household spending is expected to amount to 3.6% and an annual average of 3.7%, respectively.

State budget revenues to reach 39.25 billion manat ($23.09 billion)

State budget revenues for 2027 are projected at 39.25 billion manat. This is 645 million manat ($379 million), or 1.7%, higher than the 2026 forecast and 69.4 million manat ($40.8 million), or 0.2%, above the actual figure for 2025.

Budget revenues excluding transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are expected to reach 27.35 billion manat ($16.09 billion). This is 1.58 billion manat ($929 million), or 6.1%, higher than the corresponding 2026 forecast.

Of the projected budget revenues for 2027, 15.48 billion manat ($9.11 billion), or 39.4%, is expected to come from the oil and gas sector, while 23.774 billion manat ($13.98 billion), or 60.6%, will be generated by the non-oil-gas sector.

During the session, it was noted that over the past five years, the non-oil-gas sector's share of actual state budget revenues has increased from 43.3% to 51.9%. The projected 60.6% share for 2027 will be the highest in the past 20 years.

Compared to the 2026 forecast, revenues from the oil and gas sector are expected to decrease by 955 million manat ($562 million), or 5.8%, while revenues from the non-oil-gas sector are projected to increase by 1.6 billion manat ($941 million), or 7.2%.

The breakdown of state budget revenues by main sources is as follows:

State Tax Service – 18.43 billion manat ($10.84 billion);

Transfers from SOFAZ – 11.9 billion manat ($7 billion);

State Customs Committee – about 6.87 billion manat ($4.04 billion);

Paid services provided by budget-funded organizations – 949 million manat ($558 million);

Other revenues – 1.4 billion manat ($826 million).

Transfers from SOFAZ to the state budget are planned to decrease by 935 million manat ($550 million), or 7.3%, compared to the 2026 forecast.

Tax revenues and dividend payments by state-owned enterprises to increase

Budget revenues through the State Tax Service are projected at 18.43 billion manat ($10.84 billion). Of this amount, 14.85 billion manat ($8.74 billion) will come from the non-oil-gas sector and 3.58 billion manat ($2.11 billion) from the oil and gas sector.

Revenues from the main types of taxes are expected to be as follows:

Personal income tax – 3.07 billion manat ($1.81 billion);

Corporate income tax – 6.98 billion manat ($4.11 billion);

Value-added tax – 4.69 billion manat ($2.76 billion);

Simplified tax – 467 million manat ($275 million);

Excise taxes – 1.67 billion manat ($982 million);

Property tax – 400 million manat ($235 million);

Mining tax – 155 million manat ($91 million);

Land tax – 48 million manat ($28 million);

State duty – 420 million manat ($247 million);

Road tax – 307 million manat ($181 million).

Personal income tax revenues are expected to increase by 690.7 million manat ($406 million), or 29%, compared to the 2026 forecast. The reasons for this increase include a 9.1% rise in nominal non-oil-gas GDP, an 8.7% increase in the average monthly salary to 1,288 manat ($758), and the introduction of a new mechanism for taxing employment income in the non-oil-gas and non-state sectors from 2027. Under this mechanism, the tax rate is expected to increase from 3% to 5%.

Dividend revenues from state-owned enterprises are projected at 872 million manat ($513 million). This is 272 million manat ($160 million), or 45.3%, higher than the 2026 figure.

In 2027, the number of enterprises paying dividends to the state budget is expected to increase from 2 to 52. Dividend revenues of 434 million manat ($255 million) are expected from SOCAR and 175 million manat ($103 million) from the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

A total of 263 million manat ($155 million) in revenues is projected from organizations that will pay dividends for the first time. Of this amount, 71.3 million manat ($42 million) will come from Azersilah Defense Industry Holding, 48.6 million manat ($29 million) from Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, 39.6 million manat ($23 million) from AzerGold CJSC, 36.5 million manat ($21 million) from AzerEnergy OJSC, and 21.3 million manat ($13 million) from Azercell Telecom LLC.

Revenues collected through customs authorities are expected to reach 6.87 billion manat ($4.04 billion). Of this amount, 4.7 billion manat ($2.76 billion) will come from VAT on imported goods, 240 million manat ($141 million) from excise taxes, and 1.87 billion manat ($1.1 billion) from customs duties.

Imports in 2027 are projected at $19 billion, up $900 million, or 5%, from the actual figure for 2025.

State budget expenditures total 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion)

State budget expenditures for 2027 are projected at 42.4 billion manat. This is 696.4 million manat ($410 million), or 1.7%, higher than the 2026 forecast and 3.8 billion manat ($2.23 billion), or 9.8%, above the actual figure for 2025.

Expenditures are expected to account for 30.1% of GDP.

The structure of state budget expenditures by economic classification is as follows:

Current expenditures – 26.4 billion manat ($15.53 billion), or 62.3%;

Capital expenditures – 13.8 billion manat ($8.12 billion), or 32.5%;

Public debt servicing – 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion), or 5.2%.

A total of 11.89 billion manat ($6.99 billion) is planned for labor costs. This is 1.64 billion manat ($967 million), or 16%, higher than the 2026 figure.

Expenditures of 6.25 billion manat ($3.68 billion) are projected for the procurement of goods, work and services, 3.46 billion manat ($2.04 billion) for social payments, 1.33 billion manat ($782 million) for subsidies, and 3.41 billion manat ($2 billion) for grants and other payments.

Social spending to reach 18.73 billion manat ($11.02 billion)

A total of 18.73 billion manat is envisaged for social spending in the 2027 state budget. This accounts for 44.2% of total budget expenditures.

Social spending is planned to increase by 1.58 billion manat ($931 million), or 9.2%, compared to 2026, and by 3.48 billion manat ($2.05 billion), or 22.8%, compared to actual expenditures in 2025.

A total of 2.85 billion manat ($1.68 billion) is planned to improve household income and welfare, reduce poverty, and protect low-income families and socially vulnerable groups.

Total expenditures on social protection and social security will amount to 4.91 billion manat ($2.89 billion). Of this amount, nearly 2.25 billion manat ($1.32 billion) will be allocated to financing allowances for old age, disability and loss of a breadwinner, presidential pensions, and housing-related expenditures, 470 million manat ($276 million) to targeted state social assistance, and 133.2 million manat ($78 million) to paid public work.

A total of 289.4 million manat ($170 million) is allocated for the social protection of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) and persons equated to them. Of this amount, 257.3 million manat ($151 million) will be allocated for the unified monthly allowance, 14.6 million manat ($8.6 million) for utility payments, and 17.5 million manat ($10.3 million) for other measures.

The state budget will allocate 1.6 billion manat ($941.2 million) to balance the budget of the State Social Protection Fund.

Over 5.3 billion manat ($3.15 billion) will be allocated to education and science

More than 5.3 billion manat ($3.15 billion) is planned for education and science in 2027.

In 2027, education expenditure is projected at nearly 5.1 billion manat ($3 billion), while science spending is expected to reach 257.9 million manat ($151.7 million).

Of the education budget, 2.1854 billion manat ($1.285 billion) will go toward general education, 853.5 million manat ($502.1 million) toward higher education and state-funded specialist training, 434.8 million manat ($255.8 million) toward preschool education, 115.4 million manat ($67.9 million) toward vocational education, and 102.1 million manat ($60.1 million) toward secondary specialized education.

A total of 37.5 million manat ($22.1 million) is earmarked for expanding preschool education coverage, an increase of 10.3 million manat ($6.1 million), or 38%, compared with this year.

A total of 286.4 million manat ($168.5 million) is earmarked for differentiated salary increases for teachers who successfully passed the certification program between 2022 and 2026. The program involved 137,000 teachers.

A total of 38.4 million manat ($22.6 million) will be allocated to introduce a per-student financing system at vocational education institutions, covering up to 12,000 students.

The number of students enrolled in state-funded higher education and specialist training programs is expected to reach 148,950, while the number of scholarship recipients is projected to rise to 118,750.

Other allocations:

32.6 million manat ($19.2 million) for providing school-readiness education for more than 85,000 five-year-old children.

17 million manat ($10 million) for purchasing approximately 7.2 million free textbooks and teaching materials for general education students.

7.1 million manat ($4.2 million) for transportation allowances for 10,627 children enrolled in special education programs.

20.9 million manat ($12.3 million) for incentivizing more than 12,600 young teachers working in rural areas.

36.8 million manat ($21.6 million) for the digitalization of the education system.

A total of 51 million manat ($30 million) is earmarked to finance the operations of Garabagh University, and 6 million manat ($3.5 million) for the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Joint University.

Of the science expenses, 223.8 million manat ($131.6 million) will be allocated to fundamental science, while 34.1 million manat ($20.1 million) will go toward applied research.

2.08 billion manat ($1.2 billion) will be allocated to healthcare

Healthcare spending is projected at 2.08 billion manat ($1.2 billion) in 2027, an increase of 59.8 million manat ($35.2 million), or 3%, compared with 2026.

A total of 1.1 billion manat ($647.1 million) will be allocated to provide mandatory health insurance for the population through state funding. This represents an increase of 200 million manat ($117.6 million), or 22.2%, compared with this year.

A total of 64.3 million manat ($37.8 million) will be allocated to the National Oncology Center, 1.6 million manat ($941,000) to the Oncology Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University, and 8.6 million manat ($5.1 million) to the National Ophthalmology Center named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

An additional 99.6 million manat ($58.6 million) is earmarked through the Ministry of Health to provide patients with medicines and other medical supplies, as well as to finance disease prevention and control programs.

8.8 billion manat ($5.19 billion) to be allocated to defense and national security

A total of 8.8 billion manat is earmarked for defense and national security in the 2027 state budget. This represents an increase of 98.8 million manat ($58.1 million), or 1.1%, compared with 2026, and 748.4 million manat ($440.2 million), or 9.3%, compared with actual spending in 2025.

A total of 4 billion manat ($2.35 billion) is planned for special defense projects under capital expenditure, aimed at strengthening defense capabilities and improving the Armed Forces' equipment and logistical support.

Over 3.4 billion manat ($2.02 billion) is earmarked for the judiciary, law enforcement and prosecution authorities.

For military personnel, 15 million manat ($8.8 million) will be allocated for housing and other essential expenses, while 14.7 million manat ($8.6 million) will be allocated to cover rental housing compensation.

3.4 billion manat ($2 billion) will be allocated for reconstruction of liberated territories

A total of 5.3 billion manat ($3.12 billion) is planned for public capital investment, i.e., capital expenditures, in 2027.

Of this amount, 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion) will be directed toward the Great Return program and the reconstruction of cities and villages in liberated territories, including electricity, natural gas, water, communications, roads, education, healthcare, and other infrastructure.

An additional 1.9 billion manat ($1.12 billion) is earmarked for other capital investment projects.

Overall, 3.42 billion manat ($2.01 billion) from across all state budget expenditure categories will be allocated to the reconstruction and redevelopment of liberated territories and related initiatives.

Expenditures on agriculture and environmental protection to increase

A total of 2.15 billion manat ($1.27 billion) is projected for agriculture, housing and communal services, and environmental protection.

Agricultural spending will amount to about 1.38 billion manat ($811.5 million). Of this amount, 477 million manat ($280.6 million) will be directed toward improving water management, supplying irrigation water to farmers and implementing land-reclamation measures. Another 800.9 million manat ($471.1 million) is earmarked for targeted agricultural programs, while 53.3 million manat ($31.4 million) will fund veterinary services.

Food security initiatives will receive 522.6 million manat ($307.4 million). A further 30.4 million manat ($17.9 million) will be allocated to increase Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in food-grade wheat.

A total of 438.6 million manat ($257.9 million) is projected for environmental and nature protection, forestry, biodiversity conservation, wastewater collection and treatment.

Of this amount, 275.3 million manat ($161.9 million) will be directed toward land cleanup and wastewater collection and treatment, 21.3 million manat ($12.5 million) toward forestry, and 10.7 million manat ($6.3 million) toward biodiversity conservation.

A total of 242.8 million manat ($142.8 million) is envisaged for sanitation, landscaping, repairs and reconstruction work in cities, districts and settlements, and 17.5 million manat ($10.3 million) will be provided in subsidies to Tamiz Shahar OJSC for municipal solid waste disposal and treatment.

A total of 1.34 billion manat ($790.1 million) is projected for climate-related initiatives across the agriculture and environmental sectors. Of this amount, about 1.26 billion manat ($740.1 million) will be directed toward climate change adaptation, and 85.1 million manat ($50.1 million) toward emissions reduction measures.

Culture, media, sports and tourism

A total of 643 million manat ($378.2 million) is allocated to culture, arts, information, physical education and youth policy.

Of this amount, 238.8 million manat ($140.5 million) will be directed toward culture and arts, 68.4 million manat ($40.2 million) toward television, radio and publishing, 48.7 million manat ($28.6 million) toward physical education and youth policy, and 264.3 million manat ($155.5 million) toward other institutions and activities.

A total of 53.5 million manat ($31.5 million) is planned to be allocated to support media organizations, including Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC and the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and 14.5 million manat ($8.5 million) is earmarked for expenses related to the Media and Broadcasting Council, the Media Excellence Network and AZERTAG.

A total of 35.8 million manat ($21.1 million) is projected for the organization of physical education and sports, and 12.9 million manat ($7.6 million) for youth policy. A total of 11.9 million manat ($7 million) will be allocated to maintain 76 sports facilities across the country, while 5.3 million manat ($3.1 million) will fund the operation of 35 Youth Houses social service centers.

A total of 42.1 million manat ($24.8 million) is projected for the State Tourism Agency to expand tourism potential. Of this amount, 25.1 million manat ($14.8 million) will be directed toward promoting the country's tourism potential and marketing and communications campaigns, and 3.5 million manat ($2.1 million) toward promotional activities through foreign television companies.

Public debt and debt servicing

According to operational data as of October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's total public debt stood at nearly 23.9 billion manat ($14.06 billion), equivalent to 17.3% of projected GDP.

External public debt accounted for over 7.6 billion manat ($4.5 billion), or 32.1%, while domestic public debt amounted to 16.23 billion manat ($9.55 billion), or 67.9%.

Compared with the beginning of 2026, total public debt declined by 2.09 billion manat ($1.23 billion), or 8%.

In 2027, 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion) is earmarked for public debt servicing. Of this amount, over 1.42 billion manat ($839.7 million) and 772.5 million manat ($454.4 million) will be directed toward covering external and domestic debt obligations, respectively.

The government has set the following borrowing limits for 2027: a maximum of 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion) in domestic borrowing and 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion) in external borrowing. The ceiling for state guarantees issued during the year is also set at 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion).

According to medium-term projections, public debt is expected to reach 34.5 billion manat ($20.29 billion) by the end of 2030, equivalent to 20.4% of GDP.

Consolidated budget revenues to amount to 47.6 billion manat ($28 billion)

The consolidated budget's revenues for 2027 are projected at 47.6 billion manat ($28.01 billion), while expenditures are expected to reach about 50.38 billion manat ($29.63 billion).

Compared with 2026, revenues are projected to increase by nearly 2.65 billion manat ($1.56 billion), or 5.9%, while expenditures are expected to rise by nearly 1.54 billion manat ($904.6 million), or 3.1%.

The consolidated budget deficit is projected at over 2.7 billion manat ($1.62 billion), equivalent to 2% of GDP. This represents a decline of 1.1121 billion manat ($654.2 million), or 28.7%, compared with 2026.

The State Oil Fund's revenues are projected at over 13.3 billion manat ($7.83 billion), while its expenditures are expected to reach 12.1 billion manat ($7.1 billion).

The State Social Protection Fund's expenditures are projected at 9.27 billion manat ($5.45 billion), the Unemployment Insurance Fund's at 319.2 million manat ($187.8 million), and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund's at 2.98 billion manat ($1.75 billion).

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's budget revenues and expenditures are equally projected at 510 million manat ($300 million). Of this amount, 198 million manat ($116.5 million) will come from state budget transfers, while 312 million manat ($183.5 million) will be generated through the autonomous republic's own revenues.

Budget policy priorities and fiscal risks

The main objectives of Azerbaijan's 2027-2030 budget policy are to maintain macroeconomic stability, manage public debt, protect State Oil Fund assets and improve the efficiency of public expenditure.

By the end of the medium-term period, the government aims to reduce the consolidated budget's non-oil primary deficit to 13% of non-oil-gas GDP. This indicator is projected to decline by an average of 2.1 percentage points annually.

In 2027, non-oil revenues are expected to cover 90% of current expenditure. By the end of the medium-term period, the government aims to fully finance current expenditure through non-oil-gas revenues.

The government also aims to keep tax and customs exemptions at 7.4%-8% of non-oil-gas GDP by the end of the medium-term period, while limiting the difference between projected and actual non-oil-gas revenues to no more than 5%.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reportedly held assets worth $72.6 billion in the first half of 2026. By 2030, the fund's assets could approach $78.3 billion under the base scenario and $48 billion under extreme scenarios.

The budget's sensitivity to oil price fluctuations has been assessed using scenarios in which oil prices deviate by $10, $15, and $20 per barrel above or below the baseline forecast.

According to the calculations, the fiscal break-even oil price is expected to reach $65 per barrel in 2030.

Risks to non-oil-gas GDP growth were assessed using deviations of 0.5, 1 and 2 percentage points from baseline projections. Inflation risks were assessed using deviations of 0.5, 1 and 1.5 percentage points.

The government plans to expand the tax base, strengthen tax administration, optimize state subsidies, improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises and continue medium-term fiscal consolidation.

The government is also expanding the implementation of performance-based budgeting.

The number of sectors involved in the reforms has reached eight, with 141 organizations receiving assistance in preparing strategic and budget plans.

In 2027, funding is planned for the implementation of 25 programs across the eight sectors covered by the performance-based budgeting mechanism.