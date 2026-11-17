MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States plans to discuss expanding energy export routes and regional connectivity with Turkmenistan, focusing on the Trans-Caspian corridor and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the US Department of State reported.

According to the department, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will visit Ashgabat from November 16 to 24 as part of a regional tour that also includes Dushanbe and Istanbul.

During his visit to Turkmenistan, Landau is scheduled to meet with senior government officials and representatives of Turkmen and US business communities.

The discussions will focus on diversifying energy exports through the Trans-Caspian corridor and TRIPP, as well as strengthening economic ties through increased trade, investment and regional connectivity.

The department said Landau would emphasize the United States' commitment to expanding energy cooperation with Turkmenistan and promoting shared prosperity through stronger economic ties.

The visit is also expected to advance commercial cooperation between the two countries and promote their shared economic interests.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity." During the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia."