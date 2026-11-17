MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The size-inclusive brand opened two stores in Los Angeles Country ahead of a nationwide rollout in 2027

Los Angeles, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapermint, known for its comfortable shaping essentials and one of the fastest-growing brands in the category, is opening its own brick-and-mortar stores.

Shapermint opened its first store at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita, California, on October 24th, followed by a second location at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California, on November 7th. The two locations will serve as test stores ahead of a planned nationwide expansion in 2027.

“California is a natural first market for Shapermint retail; We already serve approximately 700,000 customers there, and we're building a comprehensive nationwide store strategy from that foundation,” said Massimiliano Tirocchi, Chief Marketing Officer, Shapermint.

Since launching in 2018, Shapermint has grown into one of the largest shapewear and intimates brands in the U.S., serving more than 14 million customers worldwide. The brand started online and now sells in more than 5,000 doors across the country through its retail partners. Shapermint holds 7 of the top 10 best-selling shapewear styles in the category, according to Circana, and its size-inclusive assortment of bras, camis, shapewear, leggings, and more has earned over 300,000 five-star reviews.

“In shapewear and intimates, fit is everything; most women won't buy without trying it on first. Our first store is where that relationship becomes physical, and it's the first of many to come. We're giving women the freedom to shop Shapermint their way: online, through trusted retailers, and now in stores designed entirely around them.”, said Santiago Zabala, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shapermint.

Each retail store will offer Shapermint's full assortment, which will allow consumers to experience:



Personalized fit guidance and styling support by the brands' educated store team

The opportunity to try on best-sellers and essential styles in-person

Exclusive in-store offers and limited-time promotions Community-driven moments and events

“We're really proud of the connection we've built with our community, and we look forward to making that relationship even more personal through our Shapermint stores,” said Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director, Shapermint.“Our goal is simple: for every woman to leave feeling comfortable and even more confident."

###

About Shapermint

Shapermint is one of the largest size-inclusive shaping essentials brands in the U.S., serving over 14 million customers worldwide and earning more than 300,000 five-star reviews. Since launching in 2018, the brand has disrupted the industry by offering high-quality, confidence-boosting essentials that prioritize comfort and fit for all body types. Shapermint has been featured on TODAY, Good Morning America, and in People, among other national outlets. With a strong direct-to-consumer presence and expanding retail partnerships, Shapermint continues to shape the future of intimate apparel.

For more information, visit Shapermint.co or follow @Shapermint.

Contact Info



Leesa Raab

...

Attachments



Shapermint Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita, California Shapermint Retail Store