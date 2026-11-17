WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (“Onfolio” or the“Company”), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provides a corporate update.

Recent Corporate and Operational Highlights



Rebuilt stockholders' equity attributable to Onfolio above Nasdaq's $2.5 million minimum, driven primarily by the full conversion and extinguishment of the Company's Senior Secured Convertible Notes between July 1 and August 20, 2026. With the Company's Form 10-Q now filed, Nasdaq can review its position.

Reached a forbearance agreement with the Eastern Standard note holders in October 2026 and made the $450,000 upfront payment on October 30, funded through the sale of a portion of the Company's Ethereum holdings.

Provided an October shareholder update on the acquisition pipeline, cash position, digital assets and special meeting proposals. Full update:

Shareholders approved reverse stock split authority on November 5, 2026, and the Company has since obtained DTC eligibility. On November 13, 2026, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq regarding the minimum bid price requirement and intends to use the split authority, if necessary, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

Continued integrating Eastern Standard, RevenueZen and DDS Rank to share operating resources. RevenueZen's Q3 operating profit, excluding amortization, grew more than 200% year over year, and DDS Rank returned to positive operating profit on that same basis. Full update: Held approximately $1.17M in digital assets at September 30, 2026: approximately 2.18 BTC, 324 ETH (approximately 288 staked), and 1,007 SOL (unstaked).



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue was $1.34M vs. $2.74M in Q3 2025

Gross profit was $0.55M, or 41% of revenue, vs. $1.77M, or 65% of revenue, in Q3 2025

Total operating expenses decreased 39% to $1.25M vs. $2.04M in Q3 2025, primarily due to lower marketing spend and amortization, partially offset by higher financing- and Nasdaq-related professional fees

Net loss was $12.63M vs. $0.63M in Q3 2025. Q3 2026 included $11.93M of total other expense, net, driven by $13.78M of net interest expense, of which $13.6M were non-cash charges related to the Senior Secured Convertible Notes (approximately $8.2M on conversion of the notes and $5.4M from the write-off of the remaining debt discount), partially offset by $1.88M of non-cash gains on the change in fair value of derivative liabilities and digital assets

Loss from operations was $0.70M vs. $0.27M in Q3 2025. Excluding $0.16M of non-cash amortization and stock-based compensation, cash operating loss was approximately $0.54M

EBITDA As Defined was $(0.57M) vs. $0.04M in Q3 2025 Cash at 9/30/26 was $0.46M vs. $2.18M at 12/31/25



“Beneath this quarter's GAAP results, we're seeing green shoots across the portfolio,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.“RevenueZen continues to be our standout performer, with operating profit excluding amortization up more than 200% year over year. DDS Rank has also now posted positive operating profit on that same basis in each of the first three quarters of this year. That momentum lets us put more attention on Eastern Standard, our largest agency, where we're focused on returning the business to growth.

“Across the portfolio, we're also building a more scalable model by sharing resources across our agencies and putting AI to work. Eastern Standard has launched new AI-powered services, and RevenueZen is generating inbound demand through tools like ChatGPT. Turning those capabilities into more revenue and a leaner cost base is our focus heading into the fourth quarter.

“On our Nasdaq listing, we made real progress over the last few months. Our stockholders' equity deficiency is resolved. On the minimum bid price requirement, our shareholders approved authorization for a reverse stock split on November 5, and we've since obtained DTC eligibility. Following the Nasdaq notice we received on November 13 regarding the minimum bid price, we have requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, and our shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq during that process. Preserving our listing remains a priority, and we have a clear plan to address both compliance matters.

“On the balance sheet, we've meaningfully stabilized. With the Senior Secured Notes now fully extinguished, our total liabilities are down to approximately $3.4 million, from approximately $9.6 million just one quarter ago. Cash stood at approximately $459,000 at quarter-end, up from $251,000 at the end of the second quarter and including proceeds from our September Solana sale. Our cash balance is still thin, and generating more cash is the job ahead.

“On the acquisition front, we're still in active, substantive conversations on the larger, seller-financed opportunity we described last quarter, even though the originally targeted closing date has moved, and we expect to have an update soon. We're also exploring acquisitions with substantially deferred purchase prices, which could let us add profitable operations before we need to access additional capital, and we have at least two additional acquisitions at the LOI stage. Restoring our Nasdaq compliance is an important step toward accessing additional capital, strengthening our liquidity, and resuming acquisitions more broadly.

“Our overall strategic priorities haven't changed: grow cash flow from the existing portfolio, control parent company costs, and resume accretive acquisitions. With a cleaner balance sheet and improving performance across our agencies, I'm optimistic about the road ahead and confident we're on the right path to drive shareholder value,” concluded Wells.

For more detailed information regarding Onfolio's financial results, please see the Company's Form 10-Q and other SEC filings at investors.onfolio.com/filings.

Conference Call

Onfolio will hold a conference call on November 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: Here

Dial-In Link: Here

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13763317

Please call one of the conference telephone numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start time, and an operator will register your name and organization. Alternatively, you can connect instantly to the event via the webcast link or dial-in link above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes EBITDA, EBITDA As Defined and cash operating loss, which are non-GAAP financial measures. References to“EBITDA” mean earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and references to“EBITDA As Defined” mean EBITDA plus, as applicable for each relevant period, certain adjustments as set forth in the reconciliation included in this release, including changes in the fair value of digital assets, contingent consideration and derivative liabilities, impairment of equity and cost method investments, and stock-based compensation.“Cash operating loss” means loss from operations excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Management uses EBITDA As Defined to review and assess the performance of the management team in connection with employee incentive programs, to prepare its annual budget and financial projections, and to evaluate operating performance, and believes these measures are useful to investors as indicators of operating performance and liquidity. These measures are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net loss, loss from operations, cash flows from operating activities or other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Among other limitations, they do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments, on the Company's indebtedness, or the cash requirements to replace assets being depreciated or amortized. The Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to EBITDA and EBITDA As Defined is included at the end of this release.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation. Visit for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“plans,”“explores,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“continues,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A“Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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