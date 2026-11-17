Onfolio Holdings Announces Q3 2026 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
| Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|458,894
|$
|2,175,223
|Accounts receivable, net
|260,452
|476,578
|Inventory
|22,364
|44,800
|Prepaids and other current assets
|163,383
|227,224
|Deferred offering costs
|30,000
|-
|Total Current Assets
|935,093
|2,923,825
|Intangible assets, net
|1,097,376
|1,683,798
|Goodwill
|4,203,145
|4,203,145
|Investment in digital assets
|1,172,077
|2,263,471
|Fixed Assets, net
|2,140
|3,423
|Due from related party, net
|11,490
|95,189
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method
|59,000
|188,007
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method
|2,098
|-
|Total Assets
|$
|7,482,419
|$
|11,360,858
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|$
|1,214,329
|$
|1,066,702
|Dividends payable
|245,868
|121,789
|Notes payable, current
|429,843
|487,658
|Notes payable – related parties, current
|1,249,538
|1,153,080
|Convertible notes, net of discount, current
|-
|-
|Contingent consideration
|37,442
|164,382
|Derivative liability
|-
|3,463,727
|Deferred revenue
|186,869
|497,113
|Total Current Liabilities
|3,363,889
|6,954,451
|Notes payable – related parties
|4,465
|224,965
|Convertible notes, net of discount
|-
|276,273
|Total Liabilities
|3,368,354
|7,455,689
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized
|Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 169,460 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|169
|169
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,499,248 and 117,264 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2,498
|117
|Additional paid-in capital
|44,933,759
|24,530,736
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|92,423
|91,110
|Accumulated deficit
|(42,126,353
|)
|(22,141,797
|)
|Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders' equity
|2,902,496
|2,480,335
|Non-Controlling Interests
|1,211,569
|1,424,834
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|4,114,065
|3,905,169
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|7,482,419
|$
|11,360,858
| Onfolio Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended
| Three Months
Ended
| Nine Months
Ended
| Nine Months
Ended
|Sept. 30, 2026
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2026
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Revenue, services
|$
|1,156,198
|$
|1,878,367
|$
|3,934,898
|$
|5,737,565
|Revenue, product sales
|182,838
|863,666
|768,558
|2,964,620
|Total Revenue
|1,339,036
|2,742,033
|4,703,456
|8,702,185
|Cost of revenue, services
|759,150
|884,964
|2,394,698
|2,971,313
|Cost of revenue, product sales
|28,592
|85,869
|107,326
|314,275
|Total cost of revenue
|787,742
|970,833
|2,502,024
|3,285,588
|Gross profit
|551,294
|1,771,200
|2,201,432
|5,416,597
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|963,067
|1,827,753
|3,426,501
|6,115,895
|Professional fees
|287,829
|208,562
|1,273,396
|792,208
|Acquisition costs
|-
|2,952
|-
|68,625
|Total operating expenses
|1,250,896
|2,039,267
|4,699,897
|6,976,728
|Loss from operations
|(699,602
|)
|(268,067
|)
|(2,498,465
|)
|(1,560,131
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Equity method income (loss)
|-
|-
|2,098
|767
|Dividend income
|669
|7,542
|6,192
|17,463
|Interest income (expense), net
|(13,778,590
|)
|(107,697
|)
|(15,160,536
|)
|(281,019
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,292
|55,334
|(18,815
|)
|126,046
|Change in fair value of digital assets
|644,647
|-
|(310,195
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|1,231,555
|-
|(1,788,054
|)
|-
|Impairment of equity and cost method investment
|-
|(293,998
|)
|(129,007
|)
|(293,998
|)
|Gain (loss) on sale of subsidiary assets
|(41,053
|)
|-
|66,741
|-
|Other income (expense)
|13,555
|(18,881
|)
|27,352
|6,848
|Total other expense, net
|(11,927,925
|)
|(357,700
|)
|(17,304,224
|)
|(423,893
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(12,627,527
|)
|(625,767
|)
|(19,802,689
|)
|(1,984,024
|)
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|-
|-
|-
|17,390
|Net loss
|(12,627,527
|)
|(625,767
|)
|(19,802,689
|)
|(1,966,634
|)
|Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|85,034
|(74,936
|)
|199,382
|(98,060
|)
|Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.
|(12,542,493
|)
|(700,703
|)
|(19,603,307
|)
|(2,064,694
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(127,094
|)
|(144,105
|)
|(381,249
|)
|(343,956
|)
|Net loss to common shareholders
|$
|(12,669,587
|)
|$
|(844,808
|)
|$
|(19,984,556
|)
|$
|(2,408,650
|)
|Net loss per common shareholder
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(8.48
|)
|$
|(8.24
|)
|$
|(34.11
|)
|$
|(23.49
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|1,494,152
|102,548
|585,918
|102,548
| Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(19,802,689
|)
|$
|(1,966,634
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|46,244
|319,947
|Equity method (income)/loss
|(2,098
|)
|(767
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|506,422
|903,337
|Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
|5,791,124
|29,381
|Liquidation damages upon registration default
|8,903,391
|-
|Depreciation expense
|1,283
|1,284
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|18,815
|(126,046
|)
|Impairment of equity and cost method investments
|129,007
|293,998
|Loss on sale of intangible assets
|37,476
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|1,788,054
|-
|Change in fair value of digital assets
|355,635
|-
|Earnings on digital assets
|(45,440
|)
|-
|Net change in:
|Accounts receivable
|191,797
|37,219
|Inventory
|22,436
|48,344
|Prepaids and other current assets
|64,685
|(72,172
|)
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|321,614
|264,263
|Due to joint ventures
|83,699
|40,321
|Deferred revenue
|(310,244
|)
|(313,452
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,898,790
|)
|(540,977
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
|42,524
|-
|Proceeds from sale of digital assets
|804,685
|-
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|847,209
|-
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock
|-
|830,000
|Payments of preferred dividends
|(257,169
|)
|(322,543
|)
|Distributions to non-controlling interest holders
|(13,883
|)
|(48,000
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|212,700
|593,371
|Payments on note payables
|(337,912
|)
|(455,369
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable – related parties
|-
|35,965
|Payments on note payables – related parties
|(124,042
|)
|-
|Payments on contingent consideration
|(145,755
|)
|(167,845
|)
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|-
|(30,000
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(666,061
|)
|435,579
|Effect of foreign currency translation
|1,313
|30,496
|Net Change in Cash
|(1,716,329
|)
|(74,902
|)
|Cash, Beginning of Period
|2,175,223
|476,874
|Cash, End of Period
|$
|458,894
|$
|401,972
|Cash Paid For:
|Income Taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Interest
|$
|293,499
|$
|153,258
|Supplemental Non-cash Disclosures
|Preferred dividends accrued
|$
|245,868
|$
|122,210
|Digital assets received for settlement of accounts receivable
|$
|24,329
|$
|-
|Shares issued for conversion of convertible notes payable and accrued interest
|$
|14,834,634
|$
|-
|Settlement of derivative liability upon conversion of notes payable
|$
|5,494,526
|$
|-
|Shares issued for commitment fee
|$
|30,000
|$
|-
|Settlement of contingent consideration for note payable, preferred stock and stock options
|$
|-
|$
|510,000
|Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable
|$
|-
|$
|400,000
|Common stock issued for exercise of stock options
|$
|1
|$
|-
| Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and EBITDA As Defined
(Unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended
| Three Months
Ended
| Nine Months
Ended
| Nine Months
Ended
|Sept. 30, 2026
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2026
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Net loss
|$
|(12,627,527
|)
|$
|(625,767
|)
|$
|(19,802,689
|)
|$
|(1,966,634
|)
|Interest expense, net
|13,778,590
|107,697
|15,160,536
|281,019
|Taxes
|-
|-
|-
|(17,390
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|143,096
|301,540
|507,705
|904,621
|EBITDA
|1,294,159
|(216,530
|)
|(4,134,448
|)
|(798,384
|)
|Change in fair value of digital assets
|(644,647
|)
|-
|310,195
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(1,292
|)
|(55,334
|)
|18,815
|(126,046
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(1,231,555
|)
|-
|1,788,054
|-
|Impairment of equity and cost method investments
|-
|293,998
|129,007
|293,998
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|16,197
|21,004
|46,244
|319,947
|EBITDA As Defined
|$
|(567,138
|)
|$
|43,138
|$
|(1,842,133
|)
|$
|(310,485
|)
(1) Represents the compensation expense recognized under our stock option plans and deferred compensation plans.
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