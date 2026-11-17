CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that its TruVision Resident Screening solution will provide cash flow intelligence for rental applicants. Expected in 2027, the product enhancement will increase consumers' access to rental housing and help property managers discover a greater number of qualified applicants for their rental units.

The planned collaboration will integrate Nova Credit's Cash Atlas® into TransUnion's Resident Screening solution. Once available, operators will be able to speed up approvals by evaluating an applicant's current financial health alongside the traditional credit, criminal and eviction insights used today.

“Nova Credit's cash flow intelligence broadens the picture TransUnion can provide to property managers,” said Maitri Johnson, SVP and head of TransUnion's tenant and employment screening business.“The result is greater transparency for faster decisions with higher confidence, and more opportunities for deserving renters to access housing.”

TransUnion's rental screening solutions help property managers mitigate risk and reduce costs by providing comprehensive, data-driven insights into a prospective tenant's background. The integration of Nova Credit's cash flow platform will help property managers make decisions on applicants who fall below standard screening criteria.

The opportunity is significant. Nova Credit's recent report, How Cash Flow Data Surfaces Qualified Renter, found that 26% to 37% of declined and conditionally approved applicants have the cash flow of a qualified renter and can be approved within an operator's existing risk profile when leveraging Cash Atlas.

The right data for better, faster decisions

According to a TransUnion analysis of its rental screening data from January 2025 through June 2026, one in five applicants were declined, with roughly two-thirds of those declines driven by credit score. Another 11% were referred for further review because they had little or no credit history. Applicants who are only conditionally approved may often face larger deposits, guarantor requirements or manual reviews.

These steps add friction, slow the path to a signed lease, and put property managers at risk for losing qualified tenants. Nationally, about 44% of renters have credit scores below 660, so many qualified prospects may be discouraged from applying at all.

“Signing qualified, responsible renters is becoming an increasingly competitive business, so every lease matters,” said Johnson.“Combining credit and cash flow scores can create more opportunities for renters and property managers alike.”

Nova Credit's Cash Atlas® analyzes multi-aggregator bank transaction data across income patterns, cash reserves and spending behavior to produce a predictive FCRA-compliant cash flow score. Through the planned integration, the score will be delivered directly within TruVision alongside Resident Score®, TransUnion's proprietary model designed to help predict eviction risk. Operators can then move qualified applicants from decline to conditional approval, or from conditional to standard approval, without leaving their existing workflow or adding manual work.

“In this market, the fastest way to fill a unit is to approve the qualified renter who has already applied,” said Akaash Gupta, Head of Rental Housing at Nova Credit.“Too many of those applicants get stuck in a decline or a conditional approval because their credit file doesn't tell the whole story. By bringing cash flow intelligence into TruVision, we'll help property managers say yes sooner and with confidence.”

Learn more about TruVision Resident Screening here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is the industry's leading cash flow intelligence platform, enabling businesses to unlock the power of cash flow data in how they operate. The company leverages its industry-leading data infrastructure, intelligence layer, and FCRA-compliance to boost underwriting approvals, fight fraud, drive responsible growth, and more. Nova Credit supports over 7,000 businesses with a growing suite of products. Learn more at.