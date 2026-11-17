MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest platform updates introduce centralized MCP discovery, expanded AI agent development, enhanced observability, and intelligent troubleshooting capabilities

LONDON – INTEGRATEAI 2026, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic, the AI operational layer for the Agentic Enterprise, today announced new advancements to its Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform, including the launch of Discovery Hub, a centralized registry for discovering and reusing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and tools. The company also introduced expanded agent-building capabilities in SnapCode, enhanced pipeline governance and persistent conversations in SnapGPT, and plans for new Agent Observability capabilities designed to provide greater visibility into the activities of SnapLogic agents.

“The more MCP servers an enterprise deploys, the harder it becomes to keep track of what's already been built, what's being used, and whether teams are following the same standards,” said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic.“Without a shared approach to discovery and governance, organizations create more complexity and fragility instead of making progress. The next phase of agentic AI depends on making these capabilities easier to find, reuse, and manage at scale.”

Discovery Hub addresses these challenges by providing a searchable, environment-wide catalog of published MCP servers and their tools. Developers can find existing servers, copy working client configurations for Claude Code, Cursor, or VS Code, and immediately connect to those servers. Discovery Hub also combines with SnapLogic's governance and observability capabilities to form the MCP gateway for an organization's environment. API management policies control access, while Monitor provides visibility into MCP server usage.

New Capabilities for Building and Governing AI Agents

In addition to Discovery Hub, SnapLogic's latest platform updates include:



Expanded SnapCode agent-building capabilities: New SnapCode skills enable developers to build agent pipelines consisting of a driver pipeline and supporting tool pipelines, as well as MCP server pipelines that expose pipelines as tools. Additional enhancements include browser-based sign-in with single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA) support, session health checks, and update management.

Enhanced SnapGPT pipeline governance: Building on existing pipeline quality checks, SnapGPT now enables developers to analyze pipelines against organizational standards configured in Admin Manager, filter findings, and apply recommended fixes. New persistent sessions also allow users to save and return to previous conversations with their full context intact, making it easier to continue work across multiple pipelines and tasks without starting from scratch.

Expanded SnapLogic MCP Server capabilities: New tools added to SnapLogic MCP Server support project renaming, task discovery and pipeline standards validation, along with asynchronous pipeline execution and validation and credential-safe task details. These updates support headless platform usage from agentic development environments.

Agent Observability: New agent-specific monitoring capabilities will provide detailed visibility into SnapLogic agents built in Agent Creator, building on existing observability features in Monitor. Teams will be able to trace individual agent runs, including the tools called, their sequence, execution times, and results. This helps developers and operations teams investigate failures, understand unexpected agent behavior, and troubleshoot issues, while maintaining enterprise data privacy and compliance requirements. Self-healing integrations: Building on SnapLogic's existing Introspection capabilities, upcoming self-healing functionality in SnapGPT and SnapCode will help developers move from identifying integration issues to resolving them. The capabilities will enable AI-assisted recommendations and fixes for common pipeline problems, including incorrect expressions, missing properties, and transient execution failures. With configurable approval controls, automated validation, rollback safeguards, and audit logging, enterprises will be able to accelerate troubleshooting while maintaining oversight of changes to production workflows.

Together, these enhancements strengthen SnapLogic's role as the AI operational layer for the Agentic Enterprise, bringing together the tools enterprises need to discover, build, orchestrate, monitor, and govern AI agents and integrations. By combining reusable MCP capabilities, AI-assisted development, operational visibility, and intelligent troubleshooting within a governed platform, SnapLogic helps organizations move beyond isolated AI experiments and scale agentic workflows with greater confidence and control.

Availability

Discovery Hub for SnapLogic-native MCP servers, SnapCode agent building capabilities, SnapGPT enhanced pipeline governance and SnapGPT persistent sessions are generally available now.

Discovery Hub with third-party MCP server support, self-healing integrations and Agent Observability capabilities will be generally available in the coming months.

For more information about SnapLogic and its Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform, visit snaplogic.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

Join the Agentic Enterprise movement at snaplogic.com.

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