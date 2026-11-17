MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared a video update from Chief Technology Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen, filmed at the Hydrogen Proto Hub at The University of Texas at Austin. The video can be watched on the Company's website and YouTube channel.

This update gives viewers a closer look at the Company's full-size 1.92 m2 hydrogen panels and explains how outdoor testing is guiding improvements in module design and system operation.

In the video, Dr. Mubeen discusses weeks of consistent performance from recently commissioned modules incorporating improvements to stabilization, catalysts integration and module layout. He also explains how the panels build on existing solar manufacturing processes and how their modular design can support hydrogen production at the point of use.

The field program at UT Austin complements SunHydrogen's manufacturing collaboration with CTF Solar and its joint development work with Honda R&D toward an installation-ready hydrogen panel. The Company's previously announced 12.3% active-area solar-to-hydrogen efficiency was measured in small-scale laboratory testing at Honda R&D's research facility in Japan.

SunHydrogen's full-size 1.92 m2 panels have consistently achieved peak active-area solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiencies approaching 9%, with a 7% average over the daylight operating period. The Company is evaluating the current platform for initial commercial applications, with a focus on reliability, durability and overall system economics. Further efficiency improvements are intended to increase hydrogen output, improve economics and expand the markets the technology can serve.

SunHydrogen continues to target 16 panels commissioned on site by year-end. An array of that size, Dr. Mubeen explained, will reveal how the modules perform both individually and when linked together. The resulting data will help the Company predict and optimize its next deployments. SunHydrogen will share further updates as it approaches this milestone.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at .

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