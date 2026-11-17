MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of transportation, and smart city infrastructure, announces the launch of its patent-pending BeamHeatTM product, a Beam battery-powered, portable device providing approximately 10 hours of off-grid heating, cooking, lighting, and device charging. The Company's Chairman and CEO, Desmond Wheatley, unveiled the new product in Ukraine, where large segments of the population are suffering from grid outages caused by the war. Wheatley and Ivan Tlačinac, Managing Director of Beam Europe, are currently in Ukraine presenting Beam's distributed energy generation and storage products to government and energy leaders.

“Through multiple meetings with Ukrainians, we have learned that the most pressing requirements for civilians are heat, light, warm food, and staying in touch. BeamHeat, based on our patented battery technology, delivers all four essential requirements in a format that can be wheeled around like a piece of carry-on luggage,” said Beam Global's Chairman and CEO, Desmond Wheatley.“We have met with over a dozen Ukrainian municipalities, and the response has been the same – We need this product now.”

















BeamHeatTM addresses the growing need for reliable, portable energy solutions in environments where access to electricity cannot be guaranteed. Widespread damage to electrical infrastructure in Ukraine and other regions experiencing conflict or natural disasters has underscored the importance of resilient, decentralized energy resources, particularly during winter months when access to heat, lighting, and cooking facilities becomes critical. BeamHeatTM also provides a versatile solution for emergency, military and defense operations in remote or off-grid environments. Severe weather events such as hurricanes and this year's El Niño can also cause the kinds of outages BeamHeatTM is designed for.

The newly launched all-DC device combines several essential off-grid capabilities in one portable unit. It features a heater, a smart cooktop, two removable battery-powered lamps, and USB and USB-C ports for charging mobile devices. Beam's custom-designed 12.6 kWh battery provides approximately 10 hours of power, with the ability to operate its various functions independently or simultaneously. Designed for mobility and ease of use, BeamHeat features two large carrying handles, solid rubber wheels, and a heavy-duty telescoping handle, allowing it to be deployed wherever reliable access to electricity is limited or unavailable.

BeamHeatTM helps provide the essential comforts people depend on when the power goes down, whether in humanitarian crises or after a severe storm. To learn more about BeamHeatTM, please visit: .

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

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