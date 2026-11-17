

Internally-derived candidate EIK1006 targets wild-type androgen receptor and clinically relevant variants implicated in resistance to conventional prostate cancer therapies

Initial clinical data from Phase 1/2 study expected in second half of 2027



MILLBRAE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIKN) (“Eikon”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to proceed for the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate EIK1006 for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer.

Eikon plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 study, ARGATE-001, to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of EIK1006 in participants with metastatic androgen-pathway-modulation-resistant prostate cancer (mAPMRPC) that has progressed on established anti-hormonal therapy. Formerly known as metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), mAPMRPC remains an area of high unmet need because resistance to established anti-hormonal therapy is common and limits durable benefit. EIK1006 is intended to address resistance driven by androgen receptor (AR) pathway alterations, including AR amplification and ligand-binding domain mutations. Eikon expects to begin dosing participants in this study in 2027, with preliminary safety and efficacy data to be available in the second half of 2027.

“IND clearance for EIK1006 is an important milestone for Eikon and for patients with advanced metastatic prostate cancer, where resistance to current androgen receptor-directed therapies remains a significant challenge. EIK1006's progression into the clinic reflects the strength of our proprietary drug discovery platform and our ability to nominate novel chemical material and rapidly advance them into human studies,” said Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Eikon.“We look forward to initiating clinical evaluation of EIK1006 and to continuing to translate our platform into potential new medicines for patients with significant unmet need.”

About EIK1006

EIK1006 is an internally-derived clinical candidate and is being investigated as a potential next-generation androgen receptor (AR) antagonist with activity against wild type and multiple clinically important genetic variants of AR that emerge during treatment with conventional AR antagonists. Preclinically, Eikon scientists have shown that EIK1006 binds to the ligand binding domain of AR and blocks its nuclear translocation, thereby inhibiting AR transcriptional activity and downstream signaling.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon's initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need that could eventually become critical medicines for the treatment of various cancers. Eikon deploys its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to in-license promising assets. Eikon's vision is to become a generational leader by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking/Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose. These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of Eikon's product candidates, including EIK1006; the initiation, timing and conduct of any clinical trials of EIK1006; the potential of EIK1006 to address clinically relevant AR variants and to differentiate from currently available therapies; the timing for anticipated data readouts; expected milestones and business objectives for 2026 and beyond; and other statements regarding Eikon's future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives, strategies and other future events.

These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: our limited operating history; our significant net losses incurred since inception and the likelihood of incurring additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional funding; the early stage of development of many of our product candidates and the possibility that our product candidates may fail in development; our dependence on the success of our current product candidates; our ability to leverage our technology platform to enable more informed drug research and development; legal and regulatory risks; intellectual property-related risks; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Eikon's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 12, 2026, and in other public filings with the SEC in the future.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Eikon undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

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