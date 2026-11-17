MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eight early-career scientists will use BD2-funded datasets to uncover new insights into the genetics, brain biology, and clinical course of bipolar disorder.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights



BD2 launches inaugural Data Science Fellows program: Eight early-career investigators across the U.S. and Canada will apply advanced computational approaches to address key questions in bipolar disorder research.

Turning data into discovery: Fellows will leverage unique datasets generated through the BD2 research network to study genetics, brain function, inflammation, hormones, suicide risk, and co-occurring conditions.

Investing in future scientific leaders: Each Fellow receives funding, mentorship, and access to the BD2 network, helping build and retain talent in bipolar disorder research at a critical time for early-career scientists. Strengthening the bipolar disorder research pipeline: The program has attracted outstanding researchers to the field and will accelerate discoveries that could lead to better diagnosis, treatment, and care.

Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder (BD2) today announced its inaugural cohort of eight Data Science Fellows, marking a significant investment in the next generation of bipolar disorder researchers. The early-career scientists will use advanced computational and analytical approaches to unlock new insights from data generated through BD2-funded research, accelerating discoveries related to the genetics, brain biology, and clinical course of bipolar disorder.

The two-year fellowship program provides funding, mentorship, and access to the BD2 research and clinical care network, helping to strengthen the pipeline of scientists dedicated to bipolar disorder at a time when early-career research opportunities are increasingly difficult to sustain. By transforming existing data into new discoveries, the Fellows' work has the potential to advance understanding of bipolar disorder and inform future approaches to diagnosis, treatment, and care.

Fellows will receive $125,000 per year, or $250,000 in total for each fellow. Four Fellows are based at New York City–area institutions and are supported by a dedicated donor grant. The remaining four represent institutions across the U.S. and Canada and are funded directly by BD2.

"The future of bipolar disorder research depends on attracting and supporting exceptional scientists," said Cara Altimus, PhD, CEO of BD2. "These fellows are bringing fresh ideas and powerful data science expertise to some of the field's most important questions. Their efforts will help unlock new insights, strengthen the bipolar disorder research field, and advance our vision that all people with bipolar disorder thrive."

Meet the Inaugural Cohort



Hossam M. Ali, MD, Mayo Clinic. Using BD2 Integrated Network data, Ali will compare people with and without bipolar disorder and alcohol use disorder to identify factors that put people at risk for both conditions.

Sophia Gunn, PhD, New York Genome Center. Using data from donated adult brain tissue, Gunn will use statistical methods to test whether previously identified risk genes active in developing neurons are also active in the adult brain.

Bahram Jafrasteh, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine. Using the BD2 Integrated Network brain imaging data, Jafrasteh will use a tool that translates between and combines different types of brain connectivity maps to identify brain networks linked to the severity of bipolar disorder symptoms.

Galit Karpov, PhD, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. Karpov will examine how sex and reproductive stage relate to brain structure, resting brain activity, and mood symptoms in bipolar disorder.

Philipp Neukam, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Neukam will use BD2 Integrated Network brain imaging data to study how the brain's white matter connections relate to suicidal thoughts, behaviors and impulsivity in bipolar disorder.

Julia Plank, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles. Using an advanced MRI technique, Plank will study how brain regions that underly memory and emotion relate to inflammation, lithium treatment, and symptoms.

Sanan Venkatesh, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Venkatesh will use a newly developed computational model to predict gene activity within individual brain cell types. Rui Zhang, PhD, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Zhang will combine genetic and molecular data from donated brain tissue of people with and without bipolar disorder to connect genetic risk to function in the brain.

The cohort began with an inaugural convening in New York City, where fellows met one another and leading bipolar disorder researchers to build community and lay the groundwork for their work ahead.

By applying dedicated data science expertise to datasets BD2 has already collected, the Fellows will help turn existing investments into new discoveries. Their projects aim to clarify the biology, course, and mechanisms of bipolar disorder, laying the groundwork for better treatments and care for the tens of millions of people living with bipolar disorder.

About BD2

Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder (BD2) is an independent nonprofit organization and the first organization focused on funding and advancing research and care for bipolar disorder on a global scale. Its collaborative, open-science approach is designed to shorten the time it takes for scientific breakthroughs to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the tens of millions of people living with bipolar disorder. BD2's Discovery Research grants, Brain Omics and Genetics Platforms, and Integrated Network share data, methods, and resources across initiatives and with the broader bipolar disorder research community. Learn more at bipolardiscoveries.or.

CONTACT: Patricia Pope BD2: Breakthrough Discoveries for Thriving with Bipolar Disorder 5713274870...