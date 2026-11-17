MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evidence-first AI research platform recognized for helping users verify AI-generated information through citation-backed answers and source traceability

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liner, the evidence-first AI research platform built to help people find and verify information faster, today announced it has been named the winner of“Extraordinary Impact in AI Transparency or Responsibility” in the 2026 Newsweek AI Impact Awards APAC and EMEA.

The Newsweek AI Impact Awards recognize practical applications of artificial intelligence that demonstrate measurable outcomes and solve real-world challenges. The“Extraordinary Impact in AI Transparency or Responsibility” category recognizes commercially available AI tools and services that advance the explainability and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

“AI becomes far more useful when people can understand why an answer is trustworthy,” said Luke Kim, CEO of Liner.“We believe citation, source visibility and accountability should be built into the AI experience, especially when people are using these tools to learn, conduct research or make important decisions. We're pleased that Newsweek recognizes the importance of making AI-generated information more transparent and verifiable.”

Liner is an AI search and research platform designed for people who cannot afford to be wrong. Its technology combines large-scale information retrieval with a proprietary dataset of high-quality web highlights curated by users since 2015, helping reduce noise, mitigate hallucinations and keep credible evidence close to the answers it generates. Liner scored 95.3% on OpenAI's SimpleQA test and draws from more than 480 million academic papers to support source-backed research across academic, professional and everyday use cases.

Today, Liner serves more than 14 million registered users across 220 countries through products including Liner AI Search, Liner Scholar, and Liner Write. Across its platform, Liner helps users move from questions to actionable insights while maintaining visibility into the sources behind the answers.

The Newsweek recognition adds to Liner's growing momentum in 2026. Earlier this year, Liner was ranked No. 2 in Education on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list and named “AI-based Education Solution of the Year” in the 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards.

For more information about Liner, please visit .

About Liner

Liner is an evidence-first AI research platform designed for people who need answers they can verify. By prioritizing citation-backed outputs and source traceability, Liner helps users quickly audit claims, evaluate information quality and conduct research with greater speed and confidence. The platform is used by students, educators, professionals, and knowledge workers around the world who want AI that supports trustworthy learning and decision-making.

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Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Liner

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