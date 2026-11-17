PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (the Company or Cognition) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, announced that our partners at the Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC) are presenting an Alzheimer's disease screening strategy that may reduce the burden on participants and clinical sites. The poster will be presented at the annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference being held November 16-19 in Boston, MA. The analysis was led by Cognition's collaborators at ACTC, a clinical trial network of 32 leading academic sites with expertise in clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease funded by the National Institute of Aging (NIA), a part of the National Institutes of Health (grant number U24AG057437).

Insights presented at CTAD are drawn from Cognition's Phase 2 START study (COG0203, NCT05531656 ), which was among the first trials of an early Alzheimer's therapeutic to incorporate the measurement of plasma p-tau217 at the time of initial screening. P-tau217 is a protein that has emerged as an indicator of Alzheimer's disease pathology. By using a blood test to measure p-tau217 during screening, the clinical trial staff were able to exclude people who were ineligible to participate before confirmation with amyloid PET.

"PET scans can assess the presence of amyloid in the brain consistent with Alzheimer's disease," explained Marina Ritchie, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Southern California's Epstein Family Alzheimer's Therapeutic Research Institute and lead author on the CTAD poster. "Imaging techniques, however, are often costly, resource intensive, and can add burden to participants and trial sites. As a less invasive and more scalable screening tool, early incorporation of plasma biomarkers into the trial screening process may help identify individuals unlikely to meet biomarker eligibility criteria and reduce unnecessary screening visits for participants.”

The START study is evaluating once-daily oral zervimesine (CT1812) or placebo in 545 individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or early Alzheimer's disease. Cognition is conducting the START study in collaboration with ACTC, with major grant support from NIA (grant number R01AG065248). Enrollment in START was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, and top-line results are expected after the last participants have completed 18 months of treatment.

“We believe that we can set future trials apart by designing them with the needs of participants, care partners and sites in mind, starting with efficient screening practices,” added Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition's chief medical officer.“Reducing the need for imaging allows sites to complete screening visits in less time with fewer resources.”

The CTAD poster will be available on the Publications page of the company website in accordance with the conference embargo policy.

CTAD Presentation Details:

Conference: November 16–19, 2026 in Boston, MA

Poster Session: November 19, 2026 in the Gloucester Room

Poster Title: Plasma p-tau217 In Early Alzheimer's Disease Trial Screening: Insights from START

Authors: Ritchie M, Langford O, Liang Y, Burns D, Flournoy C, Grill JD, Caggiano A, Grundman M, Rissman RA, Aisen P, van Dyck CH, Raman R

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to helping millions of families seeking effective treatments for devastating neurodegenerative diseases through the development of novel, accessible therapies. The company has led pioneering research into the underlying mechanisms of degenerative nerve disorders. Our scientific approach builds on well-established biological pathways and translates across indications in which toxic oligomers drive disease progression, offering potential in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's disease, geographic atrophy, Parkinson's, among others. Backed by nearly $200 million in National Institutes of Health and related foundation grants, Cognition Therapeutics continues to advance clinical research in its efforts to bring forth solutions that meet patients where they are and reduce caregiver burden. Learn more at cogrx.com.

About Zervimesine (CT1812)

The company's lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that has demonstrated promise in Phase 2 clinical trials in DLB and mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Zervimesine (CT1812) is currently being studied in the Phase 2 START Study (NCT05531656 ) in patients with MCI and early Alzheimer's disease. Phase 2 clinical studies have concluded in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, and geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD. Based in part on the strong efficacy signals observed in the Phase 2 SHIMMER study in DLB (NCT05225415 ), the company plans to advance zervimesine into a registrational trial for people with DLB who experience psychosis. Zervimesine has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies to date.

The USAN Council has adopted zervimesine as the United States Adopted Name (USAN) for CT1812.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release or made during the conference, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including zervimesine (CT1812), and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to zervimesine will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our clinical studies of zervimesine, any analyses of the results therefrom, as well as statements regarding our regulatory plans, including our designs and plans for our Phase 3 program, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“aim,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“forecast,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts on our business, supply chain and labor force; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the“Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

